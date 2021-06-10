US detains more than 180,000 migrants on southern border, new record | To us

The U.S. Border Protection Agency reported Wednesday that the number of immigrant arrests on the U.S.-Mexico border reached more than 180,000 in May.

The 180,034 arrests in May represent a 1% increase over 178,622 in April, up 3% from 173,348 in March, two months already recording historic highs.

Despite the general rise, The Arrivals of unsupported minors (14,158) fell again in May for the second consecutive month. Of these, 10,765 were from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador.

Most of the undocumented arrests, more than 121,000 for adults who came alone, rose sharply from 111,000 in the previous month, while more than 44,000 came to families.

Authorities also announced that more than 62% of the 180,034 migrants detained at the border would be deported immediately under the guise of an infectious health crisis.

This month's registration numbers show that despite efforts led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the influx of undocumented immigrants has not stopped since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

At the end of March, Biden worked for Harris by stopping immigration.

The vice president traveled to Mexico and Guatemala this week He urged immigrants not to "come to the United States," which drew criticism from the progressive section of the Democratic Party.