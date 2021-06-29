US ambassador to US visa issue says no "forecast" Rafael Farago

Those waiting to open US consulates in Brazil for new visas or renewals will have to wait. According to the country's US ambassador Todd Chapman, there is no forecast that this will happen. This statement was made during an interview with CBN Hub.

> There is a new command for the SC Events field; See in full

– We greatly value Brazilian tourism. It has been a tradition for decades for parents to take their children to Disney in Orlando. Many go to New York, California. We want this to continue next year. For now, we do not know when the embassies for the new visas will be opened, ”he said.

read more

In 2019, a year before the epidemic, more than two million Brazilians went to the United States for retirement, work or study.

– College students are already developing this. Little by little, we will see what types of visas we can offer. This will continue to be a bit slow due to the continuing health situation here in Brazil – the ambassador concluded, recalling that the lack of control over the epidemic here prevents visas from being issued.

Read this too

> The hunt for Lazarus ends with the help of an app from Santa Catarina; Understand

> Morris guarantees safety of bridges in Florianpolis and criticizes previous administrations' "neglect"

> Florianpolis releases emergency aid to more families

> Learn how to receive messages from Santa Catarina on WhatsApp