Upload Season 2: Detailed Ending of Season 2!

The movie Upload shows how complicated the afterlife can be. In 2020, the first episode of the Greg Daniels series came out on Amazon Prime. Critics and TV fans loved it right away. Between Season 1 and Season 2, it seemed like there was a very long break, but it was worth it. The ending of Season 1 of Upload was shocking, but the ending of Season 2 was even more shocking.

Season 2 of Upload answered a lot of the questions we had about Season 1, but it also gave us a million more. Season 2 of Upload added to this world in a way that made us want to know so much more, like what other famous people are headed for a bad end.

The end of Season 2 of Upload mostly made us want to know what would happen to Nathan (Robbie Amell), Nora (Andy Allo), and the other characters. Let’s talk about all the big loose ends left by the end of Season 2 of Upload.

Nathan’s Future Is Uncertain

Nathan realizes that he might be the key to stopping David Choak (William B. Davis) and Kannerman (Barclay Hope) from using Freeyond to control political elections. Nathan thinks he might be able to set off a failsafe with his retina because Freeyond is using Beyond’s technology.

Later, Nathan finds out that Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) has been working to regrow his head and that his body is almost ready.

Nathan figures out that he can download it into his body and use that to stop Freeyond. The download does finish, but when he wakes up later, he finds that his nose is bleeding. We already know that past attempts to download people failed horribly (head explosion and all). We also know that the pigeon tests don’t always work.

Nathan doesn’t want to be downloaded for good, but he does want to be downloaded for at least 24 hours to stop Choak and the corrupt 1% from using Freeyond to rig elections. There are several reasons why Nathan’s nose could be bleeding. The first is that his head is about to blow up, and the second could be that Tinsley (Mackenzie Cardwell) is bringing back Nathan from Lakeview.

If I had to guess, I’d say both are likely to happen to Nathan. I think Nathan will become two different people. One takes place in Lakeview, and the other takes place in the real world.

The downloaded Nathan might not live forever, in which case Nora would think she’s lost the love of her life, only to find out that there’s another version of him living in Lakeview. Nathan could also go back to Lakeview after being downloaded and find another version of himself living there.

Rebooted Nathan will not remember what happened after he was downloaded. Nathan was in the real world, where things like whether or not they stopped Choak and whether or not he and Nora could date in real life happened. In an interview with Collider, Robbie Amell kind of gave a hint that this could happen. He said this about the idea of there being more than one Nathan.

Ingrid And The Hairbrush

Nathan finds out that Ingrid never uploaded anything and has been using a hug suit the whole time. This makes Nathan not feel bad about leaving her, so he can do it. Then she tells him about how his head can grow back.

Later, Ingrid tries to destroy or move the body before Nora and the Ludd’s can get to it. Ingrid lets Nathan be downloaded into his body, but she still wants to be with Nathan in the future.

Some of Nathan’s hair is found by Ingrid. With Ingrid and Nathan’s DNA, there are two ways to go. Robbie Amell seems to think she will use it to make a copy of Nathan. I thought she was going to use it to make a baby by mixing her DNA with Nathan’s. Greg Daniels, who made Upload, talked to Newsweek about what Ingrid could do with Nathan’s DNA, but he didn’t say much.

At first, I thought it was clear that Ingrid should have a baby, but now that Nathan’s head might explode, I think Ingrid will clone Nathan. In the last episode, it was also said that cloning is against the law. Through Ingrid’s cloning journey, we might learn about a new part of this world that does things like cloning that are against the law.

Aleesha’s Job Promotion

Lucy (Andrea Rosen) tells Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) that she can become a VP at Horizen if she takes a job promotion. She starts by telling Aleesha that she could get a new home and a good wage. Aleesha thinks about it for a while, but in the end, she says yes. I think that when Season 3 of Upload comes out, Aleesha will be in a tough spot.

Nora and Aleesha are already at odds because Nora thinks Aleesha is being selfish with her goals, but even Luke (Kevin Bigley) understood that Aleesha was doing what she could to survive in this money-driven world. Aleesha doesn’t seem to be trying to take Horizen down from the top secretly, but she does want to be able to pay her bills.

But I think that Aleesha will learn more about how terrible Horizen is and start to work to bring it down. One of the scariest things about Upload Season 2 is how Horizen is taking advantage of the loosening of privacy laws to take advantage of its customers, such as by taking their dreams for Dream Hub.

This is just one of the many ways that Upload shows how big companies really work. Aleesha was clearly horrified by what was happening to Luke and other people in Lakeview, so I think it will only be a matter of time before she joins the fight against Horizen.

Freeyond And Beyond

Before Season 2 of Upload started, there were a lot of important things to remember. One of the most important was how Nathan’s Beyond technology was used to make Freeyond, a free alternative to Lakeview. At the end of Season 2 of Upload, there were only a few hours or a day left until Freeyond launched in New York, and maybe all over the United States.

When someone uploads, they lose their right to vote in the next election. Nora and Nathan found out that swing states were getting a lot of Freeyond stores, but big cities with a lot of poor people, like Los Angeles and New York, were only getting one store.

The wealthy seem to want to control the election by using the swing states. Nora and Nathan talked about how easy it would be for a state to swing clearly in one direction or the other if enough people uploaded from certain precincts. Putting more power in the hands of certain parties or candidates.

At the end of Season 2 of Upload, Nathan’s mom, Viv (Jessica Tuck), is waiting in line to upload into Freeyond. She seemed to see this as a chance to build a better life for her family in Freeyond, where they could stay until they died of old age. It was a chance to build a life that would last for many years.

My guess for Season 3 of Upload is that Nathan’s mom will get uploaded into Freeyond before he, Nora, and the Ludds can stop it. This will make it harder to shut down Freeyond for good.

Season 2 of Upload was even better than Season 1 thanks to more character development, a haunting look at capitalism and technology, and some funny moments. Amazon Prime hasn’t yet renewed Upload for a third season, but we hope it does because it’s one of the best original TV shows on Amazon Prime.

While you wait for Upload to be picked up for a third season, check out our list of shows that are similar to Upload. Seasons 1 and 2 of Upload can be watched right now on Amazon Prime Video.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is season 2 of Upload only 7 episodes?

Season 1 of “Upload” had 10 episodes, but Season 2 was shorter and only had seven episodes. Robbie Amell made a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic to explain why the length was cut down.

Will there be season 3 of Upload?

After season 2 made Nielsen’s list of the top 10 originals, Upload was picked up for a third season. On March 11, 2022, all of the episodes of the second season came out. Since then, the show has stayed in the Top 10 on Prime Video.

Is there episode 8 of Upload season 2?

SEASON 2, EPISODE 8 OF UPLOAD DOESN’T EXIST, RIGHT? Correct. The second season of Upload was cut short, so there are only seven episodes.

