Demon Slayer is all about a teenager named Tanjiro Kamado. His family was butchered and his younger sister named Nezuko became a demon. Now after all these he attempts to become a demon slayer. In 2019 an anime television series was released in Japan that contains 26 episodes. After that in October 2020, a sequel was released named Demon Slyer: Kiimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. It was considered one of the highest-grossing Japanese films of all time.

Recently Aniplex had confirmed its season 2. Here are the whole details you should know about Demon Slayer Season 2.

What Is The Releasing Date?



A piece of news in February 2021 was floated on the anime’s official Twitter account with some confirmed characters who will appear in the forthcoming season. Soon in 2021 Demon Slayer Season 2 will be out but no specific dates are confirmed now. On July 5, 2021, a trailer was released by Aniplex Demon Slayer season 2 with English subtitles.



The trailer is the indication that the return of season 2 is assured. Some of the key sights are shown from the next season.



What Can You look forward to?



In the upcoming season, the main character of Demon Slayer will travel to Yoshiwara with the senior demon slayer. The next season also assures you more entertainment by exploring the confusing world of Hashria. There will be more developments for Nezuko and Tanjirou on the way.



Where Can You View Season 2?

Demon Slyer season 2 will be telecasted on more than 25 Japanese Channels. The company also assured on July 21, 2021, that It will be broadcasted on Funimation of other places like Ireland, the US, Canada, and New Zealand. Other streaming platforms like Netflix will also deliver the series to more people.