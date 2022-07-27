Upcoming Netflix Movies and TV Shows to Watch This 2nd Half of 2022

We all know that Netflix is filled with exciting TV shows and movies beyond compare. From its Netflix Originals to the classic movies we all love to binge, it can be pretty challenging to keep track of what’s new to the library. More importantly, many Netflix releases are only exclusive to its platform, meaning they cannot be streamed on other streaming services.

To help you prepare for your binge-watching this second half of 2022, we’ve rounded up the upcoming TV shows you might want to watch with your friends and loved ones. Let’s begin!

The Sandman – Friday, August 5

The first live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book series, The Sandman, follows the story of Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams. After being held captive for 70 years, Morpheus, starred by Tom Sturridge, escapes and sets out on a quest to reclaim his kingdom. Along the way, he encounters several intriguing characters, including Lucifer, John Constantine, and an alluring cat burglar named Lucienne.

Carter – Friday, August 5

Directed by Jeong Byeong-Gil, this Korean movie revolves around a man who woke up missing all of his memories. His only clue to his identity is a device in his ear directed by an anonymous voice, a phone number, a name, Carter. With the CIA on his back, he finds himself on a rescue mission as a mutant virus threatens the city and its people. This intense, high-adrenaline action movie is set to release on August 5, 2022, worldwide.

The Next 365 Days – August 19, Friday

A Polish movie that became an international success, The Next 365 Days is a romantic thriller perfect for those who love movies like Before I Fall and The Notebook. Laura Biel, portrayed by beautiful actress Olga Kurylenko, falls in love with a man named Massimo while on vacation in Sicily. With mafia wars and a man from Massimo’s family’s eternal rival falling in love with Laura, their ever-shaky relationship will be put to the test.

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar – Saturday, August 20

A Japanese anime series, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar, is set after the events of the first season. The Elric Brothers will face their biggest challenge yet as they go up against the vengeful Scar. Will they be able to defeat him and bring peace to the people of Amestris?

Entergalactic – Friday, September 30

Netflix, one of the biggest streaming services worldwide, is set to release a new animated series set in New York City. The show follows the story of an Afro-American rapper named Kid Cudi as he tries to navigate his way in the industry while also staying true to his roots. With a star-studded cast, including LeBron James, this is one series you definitely don’t want to miss.

The Midnight Club – October 7, Friday

The Midnight Club is a new horror-mystery movie from the mind of Mike Flanagan, who created the blockbuster The Haunting Hill of House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The film is based on Christopher Pike’s novel of the same title.

This novel follows seven friends with terminal illnesses living in hospice care. To make their last days more bearable, they play a game where they share their scariest stories. However, as the game progresses, they start to realize that their stories may be connected in ways they could never have imagined.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – TBA, 2022

Netflix is set to release a new docu-series about one of America’s most prolific serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer. The series will focus on Dahmer’s victims and explore the events that led to his arrest and eventual imprisonment.

Starred by Evan Peters, the Milwaukee Cannibal’s story will cover the murders in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, until Dahmer’s arrest in 1991. With a more psychological approach compared to other Dahmer story adaptations, Monster is said to focus on how his murders were allowed and slipped through the authorities’ hands over the years.

Final Thoughts

These are only some of the most highly-anticipated movies and TV shows set to release in 2022. With so much to look forward to, it’s safe to say that 2022 is going to be an amazing year for entertainment. So mark your calendars and get ready for a year full of excitement!