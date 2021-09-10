The motivational stories demonstrated in the Untold are among the best ones to accept the truth and prepare for the win. This time, the Untold came back with the story of Caitlyn Jenner, how a transgender became the world’s greatest athlete.

Crystal Moselle is the director of the documentary that consists of 1 hr 9 minutes of running time.

Below are some of the details related to it.

What Is The Plotline of The Series Untold Caitlyn Jenner?

Caitlyn Jenner is famous as a tabloid celebrity who is a member of the Kardashian clan. She is transformed as a transgender woman publically now. The episode of the series follows mostly the underappreciated stories that have given her international recognition. Stories from the sports are highlighted in the series, specifically her gold medal win as a decathlon athlete that took place in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

The documentary features Caitlyn Jenner describing her journey and hard work to reach where she is today. She reveals the training regimen performed by her every day for four years. The director of the show has also displayed the clips from the time of the Olympics. It displayed Jenner’s home videos, practice footage, and training sessions that were recorded at that time by the Olympics broadcast. The combination of the older footage and the present-day footage engages the audience with the thoughts of the athlete at that moment. The story of the footage is in detail and tells about the struggles of Jenner quite deeply. The documentary tells us the story of the greatest athlete in the world, who was a transgender woman.

She has also mentioned the decision of her transformation. She also reveals the method, how she made this Bruce character. She mentions that to overcome the questions of her transformation and her gender identity, she used sports. She is proud of the creation she has made.

Her real name is Bruce Jenner, who was a US Olympian. The voice of Caitlyn Jenner tells the story of Bruce Jenner that how a failed attempt in the 1972 Olympics motivated her to become the greatest athlete in the world.

The Release Date: When Was The Untold Caitlyn Jenner Came Into Existence?

The documentary series premiered on Netflix on 24th August 2021, focusing on the life of Caitlyn Jenner. It is the third episode of the series premiering every Tuesday.

What Are The Names of The People Involved In The Untold Caitlyn Jenner?

Caitlyn Jenner is a retired Olympic gold medal-winning athlete. She is now a media personality in the USA.

Burt Jenner is a businessman and an off-racing driver in the USA. He is also the owner of West LA Dogs.

Chrystie is an actress who is famous for movies like The Mike Douglas Show and SST: Death Flight.

Vince Stryker

What Are The Ratings of The Untold Caitlyn Jenner?

Untold Caitlyn Jenner has received mixed reviews from the audience. It has a rating of 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The Untold show has scored 90% of the audience score, based on ten user ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where Can We Watch The Untold Caitlyn Jenner?

The series is not available to watch everywhere right now. You can only stream it on Netflix, that too after subscription.

Conclusion:

Many more episodes are yet to come in the Untold. Keep watching it on Netflix!