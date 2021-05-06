Unofficial: DMSC plans five more plants in the United States

In May 2020, the Taiwanese company announced that it would build a semiconductor factory in the United States with the support of the US government and the state of Arizona. It plans to begin construction of the $ 12 billion plant this year, with production expected to begin in 2024. The factory will use a 5nm process and the production capacity is estimated at 20,000. Scales per month. However, according to sources interviewed by Reuters, DSMC could significantly increase investment in the United States. Three sources familiar with the case told the Reuters agency that the company was planning five additional plants in Arizona. There is no information yet on how much DSMC will increase productivity by building additional plants in Arizona. Last month, the Taiwanese company announced it would invest $ 100 billion in capacity expansion over the next three years, but did not specify where or what projects would be implemented. A Reuters source said the planned expansion was a direct response from the DSMC to the US request. Another is that the company has acquired enough land to plan to build not one but several plants. DSMC does not confirm or deny the above statements, only reminding us that the company intends to start production with a production capacity of 20,000 by 2024. Scales per month. At the same time, the company told Reuters: “We actually bought a large piece of land in Arizona to provide flexibility. So further expansion is possible, but we will proceed to the first phase first and then we will determine the next phases based on operational efficiency and profitability and customer requirements. “

