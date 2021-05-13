United States. Vaccinated Americans can remove their masks in several places

In the United States, the epidemic situation is improving significantly. Accordingly, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has decided to relax guidelines for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks and maintain social distance. US President Joe Biden commented on the decision, saying “the choice is yours”.

The new guidelines require that masks be worn in congested limited areas such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. The CDC no longer recommends wearing a mask outside, even in crowds of people who have been fully vaccinated.

CDC President Rochelle Valensky announced the new guidelines at the White House conference on Thursday afternoon. He explained that this was due to the millions of people who had been vaccinated, and that the CDC relied on the latest scientific research on the effectiveness of these vaccines. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can stop doing it because of the infection,” he noted.

New rules for wearing masks in the United StatesPAP / EPA / JUSTIN LANE

“We all waited a long time for this moment to return to normal,” Valensky commented.

However, the head of the CDC encouraged people with weakened immune systems to talk to doctors before throwing away masks, such as organ transplants or cancer treatments. It is not certain that vaccines will boost the weakened immune system to the extent that they do to healthy people.

Biden: The rule is simple now

“The rule is simple now: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours,” President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter.

Joe BidenBAP / EPA / DJ Kirkpatrick

More than 117 million people have been fully vaccinated

Relaxation of guidelines can lead to confusion because it is not possible to distinguish complete vaccination from those that do not receive the product.

The vaccine campaign is beginning to pay off in the United States. Virus detection is the lowest since September, the lowest since April, and the COVID-19 test positive has been the lowest since the outbreak.

Vaccines in New YorkPAP / EPA / Peter Foley

“To date, approximately 154 million Americans, or more than 46 percent of the population, have been vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid-19, and more than 117 million have been vaccinated. / Bioentech vaccines, the wave of doses is expected to intensify in the coming days.