United States. The White House has 56% female staff under Joe Biden's government – the Observer

President Joe Biden About 56% of women were appointed to positions At the White House, about 36%, including racial and ethnic backgrounds, the U.S. administration revealed this Friday.

The Biden-led government has advertised its team's gender analysis and salaries with the title and salary of every White House employee through a mandatory annual report to Congress.

According to an analysis by the government, this information proves that this is a "very different administration in history" and that there is a small pay gap between men and women in those positions.

The average salary of women who are part of the government is US $ 93,752 (approximately 79,155 euros) and men 94,639 (approximately 79,903 euros), which represents a salary difference of about 01%.

By comparison, the Donald Trump administration had a gender pay gap of 37% in its first year in office. Under the Barack Obama administration, the wage gap was 16% in the first year, according to the American Enterprise Institute.

"The White House team has taken significant steps to ensure the White House team upholds the President's commitment to diversity and equal pay. Represents the country’s diversity and the highest standards of economic and social justice For all ”, he pointed to the White House in a document submitted to Congress quoted by the Andhra Pradesh agency.

According to the numbers, approx 60% of White House staff have been women since Biden took officeAccording to the U.S. Census 2019, women make up about 50.8% of the U.S. population, and 47% of workers, according to U.S. Labor Statistics.

During the campaign, 78-year-old Joe Biden sought to "take as small drops" the notion that an old white man would not be the right person to lead a country experiencing social conflict over racial issues or major inequalities between men and women. . Biden sought to shape himself as an interim candidate who would create equality among his teammates and engage in political decisions as president.

Kamala Harris was therefore elected Vice President, and is committed to nominating the first black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court if given the opportunity.

Signed by the President of the United States Administrative mandate to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, And appointed the White House's first Director of Diversity and Admissions.

Within his inner circle, the most powerful elements are Ron Klein, head of Biden staff, adviser Steve Richetti, senior adviser Mike Tonilan, senior adviser Anita Dunn and director of legislative affairs Louisa Terrell, all of whom are considered white.