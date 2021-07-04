United States. The infection will find the “ruined” system

Steven Wolf, a U.S. government adviser on preventive medicine, contacted the Expresso on Sunday, the day he attended the Portugal-Belgium European Football Championship. Accidentally acclaimed, he never spoke to the Portuguese, so he interpreted it as a sign that he had to accept the request for an interview, which would take place two days later. "Another possibility is that I went to Portugal with many friends and talked a lot about the country. I think it's time to go there," he laughs.

There have been few such relaxation moments in the last year and a half of the American physician 's life, which has divided himself between emergency benches, classes at the University of Virginia, ideas for federal organizations, and an extension of his analysis of Govt's impact. -19 In the average life expectancy of Americans. A week ago, he published his results in the "British Medical Journal", which echoed again in the United States, the country with the highest number of deaths (604,000) and epidemics (about 33 million) recorded by SARS – Cowie-2. It is already clear that President Joe Biden will miss the goal of vaccinating 70% of the population by Sunday, July 4th.