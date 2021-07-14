United States. More than 60 fires in 10 states run thousands of people – Observer

West America has experienced more than 60 fires in 10 states due to the heat wave from Alaska to Wyoming, with more than half of the major fires occurring in Arizona, Idaho and Montana.

In the midst of a second wave of dangerously high temperatures the West is on fire, a few weeks apart. Scientists say a mega drought triggered by climate change is also contributing to conditions making the island more dangerous.

According to the U.S. Meteorological Service, the heat wave has subsided in many areas and low temperatures are believed to be important to prevent fires, which have already destroyed homes and left thousands fleeing.

More than 800 square kilometers are currently on fire in rural southwestern Oregon, with 21 homes destroyed so far. Flames have been operating in Bootleg for eight days, and The New York Times says there was no fire.

Pub LE Continue reading below

But tragedies abound in recent days. The wind and hot, dry weather created a favorable environment for fires, for example, in Northern California, where about 3,000 people have already been evicted from their homes.

California wildfires are doubling in size and this is the largest since the beginning of the year.

The state of Washington also saw a storm already burning 223 km2 in Idaho, with the governor mobilizing the National Guard against a fire caused by lightning that destroyed an area of ​​62 km2 dominated by dry wood.

This year, there have already been nearly 34,000 fires in the United States, which have burned more than 809,000 hectares of land, according to the U.S. Center for Managing the Department. National Interactive Fire Center. This is higher than the total number of fires in 2020, of which 27,770 occurred, covering approximately 648,000 hectares.