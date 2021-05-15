United States. Joe Biden violates Donald Trump’s decision on immigration insurance

Donald Trump, as President of the United States, introduced the Order relating to health insurance for immigrants coming to the United States. The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden has violated its precedent.

In a White House statement, Joe Biden argued that former President Donald Trump’s order was “not in the best interests of the United States.”

U.S. U.S. to cover “reasonably expected medical expenses” within 30 days of arrival. Trump issued an order in October 2019 requiring all prospective immigrants to present health insurance or adequate financial resources, Reuters reported.

Biden relaxes Trump’s immigration laws

A federal judge blocked the decision before its effective date. But in the December 2020 ruling, the U.S. The Court of Appeals upheld Trump’s ruling. He argued that this came within the powers of the presidential executive.

Biden took office a few weeks later, and Reuters said his supporters had never enforced the order, which would prevent two-thirds of legal immigrants from entering the United States.

Joe Biden has promised to withdraw many of Donald Trump’s immigration plans. Among other things, it lifted the ban on people from 13 Muslim-majority countries and African countries heading to the United States. He also stopped setting up a border wall with Mexico.