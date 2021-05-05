United States: Joe Biden supports removal of vaccine patent protection

Such a solution is being demanded by members of the Democratic Party of America and the governments of 100 countries around the world.

Katherine Toy, the U.S. trade representative in the Biden administration, said in a statement that the White House had announced its support for a proposed solution that would temporarily waive some intellectual property rights in vaccines. “This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the Govt-19 epidemic require extraordinary measures,” Tai said.

“This administration strongly believes in the protection of intellectual property, but in the service of ending this epidemic, it supports the removal of patent protection for the COVID-19 vaccine,” Katherine Tai said.

He assured the United States that the United States would participate in WTO negotiations on the issue, but warned that the WTO decision would take time as it required consensus among all members.

The decision by US officials was welcomed by World Health Organization President Tetros Adanom Caprais, who said it was a crucial moment in the fight against COVID-19.

