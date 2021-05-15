United States: Biden wants cooperation with Eastern Europe. This underscores the importance of the rule of law

In a statement, the White House stressed that the US leader had spoken to allies in the eastern part of NATO during the virtual summit of Bucharest (P9) hosted by Romanian Presidents Klaus Iohanis and Poland’s Andrzej Duda.

“President Biden underscored his commitment to rebuilding alliances and strengthening Atlantic relations. He expressed his desire to work more closely with our nine allies in Central Europe and the Baltic and Black Sea region on more full-scale challenges, including global health care, climate change, energy and the global economy. Recovery, reads the publication.

The rest of the article is the video below:

The White House notes that the president has expressed support for strengthening NATO’s defense and defense capabilities and for strengthening the Allies’ backlash against economic and political actions harmed by strategic rivals.

“In addition, he welcomed the opportunity to speak with these allies – as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg – who is due to discuss the Coalition’s efforts to counter future threats at the NATO summit on June 14.

Biden stressed the importance of strengthening democracy and the rule of law in the United States, within the coalition and around the world, the report said on Monday.



Photo: whitehouse.gov White House report



We are glad you are with us. Subscribe to the Onet Newsletter to receive the most valuable content from us