United Arab Emirates Hope enters orbit around Mars and makes history

The United Arab Emirates is now the fifth country to successfully conquer Mars – the first Arab country only. The Al Amal (Hope) study entered orbit around the red planet on Tuesday and made history.

This is a big month for Mars ambassadors. Hope is one-third of the mission Start last year with a scheduled arrival in February. The The UAE space agency provided direct protection The spacecraft’s inspiring feat. You can see the excitement again:

The functions of the spacecraft were not available to us, but we saw the celebration as Mission Control monitored when Hope entered orbit and made a good phone call home.

“Success!” Mission team tweeted. “Communication with the Hope probe has been re-established. The Mars orbit insertion is now complete.”

Hope traveled more than 200 days from Earth to the Red Planet. It does not provide a rover, but It is set up to gain some important science by studying the planet’s atmosphere, weather and seasons.

NASA Co-Executive Thomas Surbuchen congratulates Hope Group Tweeting, “Your courageous effort to explore the Red Planet will inspire many to reach the stars.”

Hope will soon be followed in orbit Tianwen-1 of China Wednesday, and will attract attention when NASA attempts on February 18th Land the rover of diligence on the surface Of the planet. It will be a dangerous and wonderful moment during a busy month on Mars.

But first, the world celebrates hope.

