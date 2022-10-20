How to Uninstall Riot Client? Different Ways to Clean Riot Client!

Riot Games has been able to boost the popularity of video games in recent years with games like Valorant, League of Legends, and Legends of Runeterra, to name a few. People can agree to disagree on the claim that these games are some of the most player-focused games on the market.

The scale of these games is hard to imagine, and while some of you might want to keep playing them, there are some people who are having trouble getting rid of them. Most of you know how to get rid of the game, but the RIOT Client will still be on your computer. Here’s how to get rid of Riot Client from a Windows PC or laptop.

Even though you may have removed Valorant from your computer, the RIOT Vanguard may still be there and could affect other programs on your computer.

How do I Uninstall RIOT Vanguard?

Go to the bottom of your Windows screen and click on the “Search” icon. Then you use the Control Panel to search. Press Enter.

icon. Then you use the Control Panel to search. Press Enter. Click “Uninstall a Program” under “Programs.”

under After that, click “Uninstall.” After you do this, a pop-up window will appear asking for your permission to let this app change your PC device.

After you do this, a pop-up window will appear asking for your permission to let this app change your PC device. If you want Riot Client to make changes to your device, click “Yes.”

After this, you might see another pop-up that asks if you are sure you want to keep going. Select “Yes.”

All done! All you have to do to get rid of RIOT Vanguard from your PC or laptop is do what I just said.

How to Stop RIOT Vanguard?

Riot has added an option to turn off Riot Vanguard when you’re not playing Valorant or any other game. This was done in response to requests from players all over the world. The reason for this is pretty simple: this Riot client can sometimes mess up some of the other programmes you have on your PC, which could affect how that program works and how you use it.

So, RIOT gave its users an update that makes it easy to turn off Riot Vanguard by putting the option to do so right next to the System Tray icon at the bottom right of your Taskbar.

Using Antivirus to Uninstall Riot Client

You can use your antivirus to get rid of the Riot client if you have one.

Malware and Riot client software are found in a lot of the programs we download these days. Like Trojans and spyware, they have become very hard to get rid of from the system.

If you can’t get rid of the Riot client with the steps above, try the next one.

It means that it has malware or a Riot client, which can only be removed by a good antivirus program.

You can download either Norton Antivirus or AVG Antivirus, both of which are trusted programs that will get rid of the malware, Riot client, on the system.

Conclusion

