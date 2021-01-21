Underneath the Sea of ​​the Giant Worm Discovered by Fossil Hunters in Taiwan | Science

Naval fossil finds of a giant worm lurking in passing sea creatures 20 m years ago Taiwan.

Researchers believe the 2-meter-long Pro, which was found in ancient marine sediments, once had a prehistoric hunt that erupted from the sea and dragged unsuspecting animals into its cave.

This creature may have been like today’s horrible “babbitt worms” waiting in sandy sandy purse, the antennas stretching to feel passersby. Although soft-bodied, worms have sharp and powerful jaws that can cut a fish in half.

“After 20 m, it is not possible to say whether it was made by the ancestor of the Babbitt worm or by another predatory worm that worked more or less the same way,” said Professor Ludwig Lowmark, a sediment researcher at the National Taiwan University. “There is a big variation in the behavior of the bobbit worm, but it looks very similar to shallow water worms, which catch fish and pull them down.”

An example shows how worms can capture their prey. Photo: Presented by

Bobbit worms, or Eunice Aphrodite, Take their names The case of John and Lorena Babbitt, The latter of which – after many years of physical and sexual abuse – cut off the former penis with a kitchen knife.

Louwerk and his colleagues discovered the fossil lie and others while studying a 20-meter-old sedimentary rock on the northeast coast of Taiwan. Burrows are reinforced with mucus and are very flexible to the weather, i.e. they sometimes protrude from fine sandstone faces.

Scientists were initially fascinated by the trace fossils, but gradually transformed into a suspect. On the surface of the 3cm wide purse they noticed a distinctive shape that looked like several inverted funnels stacked on top of each other. This gave the opening of the lie a cross-sectional feather appearance.

After discarding other burrowing creatures such as shrimp and scores left by stingrays that explode in the ocean with a jet of water to expose seaweed prey, the researchers concluded that the feathers had entered the cave by a hunting strategy similar to that of the Poet worm.

When the worms pull their prey into their den, the top of the grass collapses and the worms have to rebuild it before they can ambush the next food. “It results in a layer of cone-in-cone structures that form‘ feathers ’around the top of the tube,” Lowmark said.

Researchers have found 319 in a shallow purse in a 20-meter-old sandstone. Photo: Presented by

Writing in scientific reports journal, Researchers describe 319 such shallow water burrows preserved in a 20-meter-old sandstone in Elio Geopark and a nearby Badosi advertising center, claiming to have migrated with local marine animals. Trace Fossil Burrows, named Penicillinus beautiful; The top is perpendicular to the meter and then run horizontally for another meter because the deep sediment is difficult to bury and the water there is low oxidized. Babbitt worms absorb and breathe oxygen through the skin.

Researchers believe there may be fossil remains or worms in the burrows, but so far nothing has been found. One reason, Lowmark says, is that worms often inject their feces into the water and allow it to move away, spreading bone fragments far away from past foods.

Lowmark has a dream of one day studying Babbitt worms in the woods. “They are impressive animals,” he said. “You don’t want to like snorkel too close when you see someone.”