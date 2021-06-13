Under the auspices of the Episcopal Conference, the United States is hosting an international conference on religious freedom

The aim of the organizers is to "gain political support for religious freedom in the world, to form a" strong international alliance operating in the region globally "and to" raise awareness of civil society and governments on this issue. " .

From July 13-15, Washington hosts the first International Summit on Religious Freedom (IRF). The event is promoted by more than 40 organizations, representing various religious confessions, and is committed to defending religious freedom, including the Episcopal Conference of the United States (USCCB), which commends the initiative.

"I welcome the announcement of this summit – Archbishop David Malloy, chairman of the American Bishops' Conference on International Justice and Peace, writes in a note that its purpose is to raise awareness of religious freedom in the United States and to" broadly unite the world for this cause. "

The theme, in fact, is very important, Bishop Mallai recalled. According to the "Forum on Religion and Public Life", 83 percent of the world's 7 billion people today live in countries with strong anti-government or anti-religious tendencies (…). Every culture, nation, religion or political organization must strive to better protect religious freedom, an important human right. ”

American bishops are proud to be supporters of this congregation, with Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan, chairman of the Episcopal Committee for Religious Freedom, being one of the speakers. His speech, scheduled for July 15, at the end of the mission, reads, "Hope for the Future: Civil Society and American Leadership Globally and Diversified."

"The Washington Summit reads on the event's website – which takes place live and online, giving a voice to the testimonies of victims of persecution and restrictions on religious freedom defenders, persecution and loyalty".

During the three days of the meeting, various topics such as refugee protection, persecution in Nigeria, increase in technologies for persecution purposes, religious discrimination and increase in religious nationalism will be discussed.

Among the guest speakers are Cardinal Timothy Dolan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Greek-Orthodox Archbishop of the United States, El Pidoporos.

