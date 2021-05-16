UN Security Council without agreement on a joint declaration on Israel and Palestine – News

The session, which was held virtually, resulted in mutual attacks between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki accused Israel of committing “war crimes”, denouncing the “aggression” of the Jewish state against “the Palestinian people and their sanctities.”

Israel’s ambassador to the United States of America and the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, responded that “Hamas chose to accelerate tensions as a pretext to start this orchestrated war.”

The Israeli diplomat called on the Security Council to condemn “the indiscriminate launch of rockets,” while the Palestinian minister asked for the authority to “move” to prevent the Israeli attack, wondering about the number of Palestinian deaths required to be considered a “scandal.”

Parallel to the meeting, the fifteen members of the Security Council continued negotiations on a common text aimed at calling for an end to hostilities and reaffirming the solution of two states living side by side, Israel and Palestine, on the basis of the decisions it had already taken. United nations.

But according to a number of diplomats who were heard by Agence France-Presse, the United States, in a position that many of its allies consider incomprehensible, continues to reject any joint statement.

Within a week, Washington alone had rejected two texts proposed by three council members: Norway, Tunisia, and China.