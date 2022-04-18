Who Are The New Characters In Umbrella Academy Season 3?

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy ended on a big cliffhanger as the Umbrellas time-traveled out of the 1960s moments before another possible apocalypse and returned to 2019, only to face the Sparrow Academy.

The only thing we know about the Sparrows is that they are a parallel universe counterpart of the Umbrellas, led by their own Ben (Justin H. Min). We’ve got a lot of questions about what that means and how big of a problem the Sparrows will be for the Umbrellas.

Thankfully, Season 3 is on the way, and it will pick up right where the Season 2 finale left off, allowing us to learn more about the alternate-reality version of 2019 in which Reginald (Colm Feore) is still alive and an even more dangerous set of paranormal adoptive siblings is attempting to protect the world.

When Will Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy Begin Filming?

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will premiere in November 2020. In February 2021, the new season began filming three months later.

Elliot Page confirmed the start of filming with a set photo titled “Omg we’re back again” on Instagram. Other cast members have also shared images from the set, however, they haven’t given any details about the project. In April 2021, Tom Hopper told Collider that there is still “a long way to go.”

“Well, because of the COVID protocols, we’ll have shorter days, which means the real length of the shoot will be much longer,” he explained. He also disclosed that filming was supposed to start a little early. On August 28, 2021, filming came to a close.

The Release Date for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy Has Been Set

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on Netflix on June 22, 2022. On the same day, all ten episodes will be released.

What Are the Episode Titles for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy?

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will consist of ten episodes. In June 2021, showrunner Steve Blackman revealed the titles of the future episodes, however, no one knows what they mean. The following are the new episode titles:

• “Meet the Family” is a program that introduces you to the members of a family.

• “The World’s Largest Twine Ball”

• “Lightning in a Pocket”

• “Kugelblitz” is a term for a fast-paced game.

• “Kindest Cut”

• “Marigold” is a name for a flower.

• “We’ll see each other again”

• “Wedding at the End of the World” is a film about a wedding at the end of the world.

• “Six Bells” is a popular song.

• “Oblivion” is a film about oblivion.

Season 3 Trailer for The Umbrella Academy

While the full-length trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has yet to be released, a teaser was released on March 13, 2022, on social media.

Who Is in the Cast of The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will feature all of the show’s key cast members. Luther is played by Tom Hopper, Diego is played by David Castaeda, Allison is played by Emmy Raver-Lampman, Klaus is played by Robert Sheehan, Five is played by Aidan Gallagher, and Vanya is played by Elliot Page.

Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min) will also return, but he will be a very different character than the one we are familiar with.

Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Lila Pitts, Pogo, and Grace Hargreeves / Mom will be played by Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley, and Jordan Claire Robbins, respectively. This, however, has yet to be formally confirmed.

Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and an Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube – whatever that is – are among the new cast members joining the show.

All of the newcomers are members of the Sparrow Academy, which appears to be a parallel universe version of our heroes. Javon Walton (Euphoria) has also been cast in an unspecified part, according to reports.

Who Are the New Characters in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy?

The Sparrows are the season’s biggest unsolved mystery. The show’s premise starts with the birth of 43 superpowered children, of whom we’ve only seen a few. The Sparrows are likely to be among the other children.

We’ll learn more about these enigmatic new individuals as the season progresses, but Netflix has already provided some information about them.

Marcus / Sparrow Number One, who looks to be the leader of the Sparrow Academy, is played by Justin Cornwell. “A lovely, sculpted, colossus,” according to his description. Marcus maintains the family together by being honest, virtuous, and demanding.

He is as brilliant as he is strong, graceful but lethal, calculated but kind. Marcus is self-disciplined, logical, and self-assured. He exudes confidence and authority without ever raising his voice.”

Fei / Sparrow Number Three, played by Britne Oldford, is a clever and acerbic character in dire need of love. “Fei perceives the world in a unique manner,” her description states. She appears to be a misanthrope who would prefer to be alone than spend time with you.

Fei, on the other hand, wishes she had a friend. Fei is usually the smartest guy in the room, and he is willing to work things out. If you cross Fei, however, there will be no turning back since she will not stop until the work is completed.”

Alphonso / Sparrow Number Four is played by Jake Epstein, who looks a lot like Diego. After they get past the awkwardness of the alternate timeline, they might wind up bonding.

What Is The Plot of Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy?

The Sparrow Academy, their pasts, and their connections to our heroes will be the focus of Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy. While the Sparrows appear in the comic books, little is known about them in the source material. It’s a good thing, too, because the show has always kept a safe distance from the comics.

The major protagonists will most likely attempt to return to their own timeframe. In Season 2, there was an easter egg that hinted at a device called the Televator that allows people to move between dimensions.

It’s possible that the Hargreeves siblings will attempt to use this gadget to return to their proper time and location.

Conclusion

The third installment of Netflix’s dysfunctional superhero family is on the way. Two seasons of The Umbrella Academy have already wowed fans of the wacky superhero show. Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy has arrived.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the breakthrough graphic novel series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá and tells the narrative of a family of superheroes who are drawn together by a funeral and the danger of the apocalypse. Superpowers, time travel, a talking goldfish, and a lot of odd and wonderful twists and turns are all part of the series.

New characters and settings will be introduced in Season 3. It’s a fresh timeline with a lot of promise and a lot of fantastic secrets yet to be revealed. Wait until you encounter the Sparrow Academy if you thought the Umbrella Academy was strange.