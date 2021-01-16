U.S. Corona virus: States seek more vaccine levels as country death toll approaches 400,000

B.1.1.7 Variation appears to infect human cells easily and a CDC simulation of its transmission raised concerns that it could become the most dominant form of corona virus in March.

The CDC called for continuous and invasive vaccine distribution. “More vaccine protection is needed to protect the public,” CDC researchers warned.

As of Friday, at least 12.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered, the CDC said. It has received rave reviews and criticism from state officials from a federal list.

Some states are upset by the news of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azhar saying he has no “reserve” to release vaccines.

“We are confident enough now that our current production will be quality and available to the public at a second level, so we are no longer sitting on one stock,” Azhar told NBC News’ Lester Holt. In an interview. “We have made it available to the states to order.”

Vaccine supply woes

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she was shocked and shocked that her state needed a two-week delay in vaccinating seniors.

The Colorado State Jared Police said Friday that he was “deeply disappointed” about the reserve vaccines and that the next vaccines would be “given in the future of the supply chain.”

“Contrary to the call we made with the Vice President, there was no visit of the levels [and] Three days ago, the Secretary of Health told us that the states would get more, “the governor said.

Of the remaining 58,000 quantities in Colorado, police estimated that “all or almost all of them will be used by Sunday.”

Governors from Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota are critical of federal programs and believe they can buy vaccines directly from manufacturers.

“Without additional procurement or authorization to buy directly, our states may be forced to cancel plans for public vaccination clinics in the coming weeks that are expected to vaccinate tens of thousands of people. It is time for the Trump administration to do the right thing and help us end this epidemic,” the letter said.

On Friday Pfizer sought to reassure state leaders and the public about its vaccine preparation, saying it did not expect any disruption to ships.

“Operation Warp Speed ​​recently called for the launch of a second dose ship. As a result, we have a second dose of all previous exports to the United States. We go around the clock to produce millions every day,” Pfizer told CNN in a statement.

Mask restrictions vary by state

Meanwhile, the University of Washington’s latest corona virus program estimates 566,720 deaths in the United States as of May 1.

The University Institute for Health Measurements and Assessment (IHME) says that number could be reduced by about 32,000 deaths with global mask requirements.

The mask requirements are strongly emphasized by health officials to reduce the spread of the corona virus, and its implementation is expected to have a direct impact on future infections and deaths. State and local responses vary widely. Some states do not consistently maintain mask orders, allowing businesses to set their own rules.

On Friday, Mississippi extended its masked mandate until Feb. 3 in all but nine counties.

“It is important that we continue to take this virus seriously. We are working to vaccinate Mississippi, but we are constantly moving away from the community, keep the crowds small and wear your mask,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.

However, North Dakota sees its Govt-19 numbers falling from previous eruptions, and Governor Doug Burgam reiterated at a news conference that “the mask order will be allowed to expire on Monday.”

North Dakota capacity limits for bars, restaurants and event venues will change from requirements to recommendations.