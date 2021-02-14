U.S. Corona virus: Govt-19 cases have dropped dramatically. The panel of experts says these factors will determine how the infection emerges from here

“However, two factors could slow or reverse the initial decline,” the IHME team said.
The second factor, according to the IHME panel, is “behaviors conducive to COVID-19 transmission.”
On Friday, New Jersey Gov. Bill Murphy said the government had lifted Govt-19 restrictions on youth sports, allowing parents or guardians of young athletes to attend. On the same day, the Governor of Maine issued an executive order expanding the collection limits for places of worship.
‘One step closer to winning the war’
Despite persistent concerns, officials believe that the continued increase in vaccines is beginning to change the course of the epidemic in a positive direction.
The IHME expects 145 million adults to be vaccinated by June 1, which will prevent 114,000 deaths in a single report.
“Our vaccine supply is increasing, the positive rate is declining, and we are stepping up every day to win the war on COVID,” Guomo said of New York’s vaccines in a statement.
The governor said the government has so far provided 90% of the first dose vaccines received from the federal government and more than 80% of the first and second doses.
In California, officials announced that millions of people would be added to the vaccine priority list, including residents who are “at high risk for growth and other disabilities” and those with serious basic health conditions. The program, which starts in mid-March, expands the age of eligible individuals in those categories from 65 and over to 16 to 64 years of age.
In some states, people with basic health conditions are ineligible to receive the vaccine. In the states where they are, there is variation in what conditions qualify a person and what is required to secure that position. Where those groups are eligible for vaccination, districts may have different timeframes depending on how quickly those groups receive the vaccine.
A new challenge for the weekend
This weekend some parts of the United States face another challenge of reducing vaccinations: winter weather.
Federal officials expect delays in the export of the Covit-19 vaccine to Texas this week due to a powerful winter storm, said Texas Division W.C. Said your kit.
“Our vaccines will not arrive until Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday,” Kid said Saturday, “so we’ll see the vaccine arrive in the state late.”
Some local outdoor vaccination facilities have also been closed before the storm, however, the indoor vaccination administration will continue “until it is still safe to drive there”.
CDC recommends how you travel
Meanwhile, as authorities continue to monitor both current vaccines and the spread of variants, questions have arisen as to whether changes to travel-related requirements are possible.
“At this time, the CDC has not recommended the departure test required for domestic travel,” the CDC statement said. “As part of our close monitoring of the epidemic, we will continue to review public health options to control and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the travel area, especially the continued spread of the disease.”
“If anyone wants to travel, they should be tested for the virus 1-3 days before the trip,” the company said. “After the trip, being tested with the virus for 3-5 days after the trip and staying home for 7 days and self-isolation is a recommended public health measure to reduce the risk, even if the test results are negative.”
“Traveling is not a good idea, time,” Fucci said. “If you absolutely have to travel, if it’s necessary, someone has to do it. But we do not want people to think because they have been vaccinated, other public health recommendations do not apply.”
CNN’s Michael Nedelman, Lauren Mascarenhas, Elizabeth Cohen, Melissa Alonso, Rebecca Rice, Holly Silverman, Stephanie Becker, Cherie Mosberg, Christina Zukeklia and Evan Simco-Bednarsky all contributed to the report.