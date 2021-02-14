U.S. Corona virus: Govt-19 cases have dropped dramatically. The panel of experts says these factors will determine how the infection emerges from here

“However, two factors could slow or reverse the initial decline,” the IHME team said.

The first factor B.1.1.7 Distribution of variance , Which was first identified in the UK and will dominate the US in the spring, experts warned. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so far have identified more than 980 cases in 37 states.

The second factor, according to the IHME panel, is “behaviors conducive to COVID-19 transmission.”

“Exchange is by avoiding high-risk systems such as wearing a mask in the winter, decreasing mobility and eating indoors,” the team said. Said . “As the number of daily cases decreases and the vaccine increases, behaviors may shift toward the risk of transmission.”

That’s why, despite a list of emerging governors, experts say this is not the time for the United States to abandon its security. Loosen the Covit-19 restrictions.

On Friday, New Jersey Gov. Bill Murphy said the government had lifted Govt-19 restrictions on youth sports, allowing parents or guardians of young athletes to attend. On the same day, the Governor of Maine issued an executive order expanding the collection limits for places of worship.

Indoor food – With capacity limitations – New York Government with Andrew Cuomo relaunches in New York City ahead of Valentine’s Day holiday Announces On Friday he extended the closing hours of the bar and restaurant statewide until 11 p.m.

‘One step closer to winning the war’

Despite persistent concerns, officials believe that the continued increase in vaccines is beginning to change the course of the epidemic in a positive direction.

So far, approximately 37 million Americans have received the first dose of the two-dose Covit-19 vaccine available in the U.S. market, CDC data Performances. About 13 million Americans are now fully vaccinated.

The IHME expects 145 million adults to be vaccinated by June 1, which will prevent 114,000 deaths in a single report.

“Our vaccine supply is increasing, the positive rate is declining, and we are stepping up every day to win the war on COVID,” Guomo said of New York’s vaccines in a statement.

The governor said the government has so far provided 90% of the first dose vaccines received from the federal government and more than 80% of the first and second doses.

In California, officials announced that millions of people would be added to the vaccine priority list, including residents who are “at high risk for growth and other disabilities” and those with serious basic health conditions. The program, which starts in mid-March, expands the age of eligible individuals in those categories from 65 and over to 16 to 64 years of age.

However, according to Dr. Mark Callie, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, the government continues to face a “vaccine shortage.” The supply shortage is compelling Many Los Angeles mass vaccination centers are temporarily closed.

In some states, people with basic health conditions are ineligible to receive the vaccine. In the states where they are, there is variation in what conditions qualify a person and what is required to secure that position. Where those groups are eligible for vaccination, districts may have different timeframes depending on how quickly those groups receive the vaccine.

A new challenge for the weekend

This weekend some parts of the United States face another challenge of reducing vaccinations: winter weather.

Federal officials expect delays in the export of the Covit-19 vaccine to Texas this week due to a powerful winter storm, said Texas Division W.C. Said your kit.

“Our vaccines will not arrive until Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday,” Kid said Saturday, “so we’ll see the vaccine arrive in the state late.”

Some local outdoor vaccination facilities have also been closed before the storm, however, the indoor vaccination administration will continue “until it is still safe to drive there”.

In Portland, Oregon, rain and snow have caused widespread power outages, and the mass Govt-19 vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center was closed Sunday due to inclement weather. Tweet From Kaiser Permanent NW. Appointments will be contacted to reschedule.

CDC recommends how you travel

Meanwhile, as authorities continue to monitor both current vaccines and the spread of variants, questions have arisen as to whether changes to travel-related requirements are possible.

Although the company did not recommend the trip at this time, CDC did not recommend it to CNN Currently the Covid-19 test requirement is not recommended Before a domestic flight.

“At this time, the CDC has not recommended the departure test required for domestic travel,” the CDC statement said. “As part of our close monitoring of the epidemic, we will continue to review public health options to control and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the travel area, especially the continued spread of the disease.”

“If anyone wants to travel, they should be tested for the virus 1-3 days before the trip,” the company said. “After the trip, being tested with the virus for 3-5 days after the trip and staying home for 7 days and self-isolation is a recommended public health measure to reduce the risk, even if the test results are negative.”

Just because someone is vaccinated does not mean they have a free pass to travel and do not follow the guidelines, Dr. Anthony Fossie had previously warned.

“Traveling is not a good idea, time,” Fucci said. “If you absolutely have to travel, if it’s necessary, someone has to do it. But we do not want people to think because they have been vaccinated, other public health recommendations do not apply.”