U.S. Army during Python. LGBT and gender in the attack

“We are making history on Friday with the first gay crew of a U.S. Navy helicopter,” senior naval intelligence and now left-wing activist Travis Agers tweeted.

Last week, the U.S. Air Force announced the formation of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Initiative Group. Lesbian and Major General Leah Lauderbach, one of the founders of the group, said: “I expect our group to grow – our community and partners want to help!”

Human Rights Campaign: Thousands of transgender people in the military

The change in politics within days of Joe Biden’s inauguration was hailed by LGBT military activists as a “milestone event” that opens up a wide range of promotional opportunities for non-hereditary people with gender identity disorders.

After Donald Trump withdrew from politics, the language of the largest LGBT campaign, the human rights campaign was disbanded and news of the number of its azolites in the military was announced. According to the organization, there are expected to be thousands of transgender people in the U.S. military, which will make the Department of Defense the largest employer of transgender people in the United States.

Regardless of the possible truth of these revelations, conservative militants and commentators are concerned about the direction Joe Biden has given to the U.S. military. General Jerry Boyk’s phrase was “completely relevant to President Biden’s LGBT agenda – and has nothing to do with military readiness, which should always be important at the Pentagon.”

Billions of dollars for gender propaganda in the LGBT and military

Critics of the new direction point to the enormous, multi-billion dollar costs that U.S. taxpayers will face in the coming years over the implementation of facilities for LGBT people and gender (in relation to training, medical services or bathroom equipment).

“Biden has made it clear that he wants to deal with the rules to suppress opposition to the implementation of the far-left agenda,” Kristen Wagner, a lawyer for the Alliance Defending Freedom, told the Washington Post.