Tyson Foods recalls products after being suspected of being contaminated with bacteria

On 07/05/2021 12:02 pm

Tyson Foods, the largest meat processor in the United States, is stockpiling approximately 3,856,000 tons of poultry-based products that could be contaminated with harmful bacteria, according to company and federal officials. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced one of the largest in recent years, covering products ranging from boneless and skinless breasts to chicken strips.

The USDA Food Safety and Research Service says chicken can be contaminated Listeria monocytogenes And classified the recall as high risk. The U.S. government has also released a list of labels for poultry products included in the recall.

After being notified to the agency, according to the USDA, on June 9, it was recalled with information on two people with listeriosis. The agency identified three patients with listeriosis from April 6 to June 5 during the investigation. Two chicken samples collected during the trial contained bacteria closely related to strains associated with these diseases, the USDA said, and one of those samples was collected at the Tyson Foods facility.

Tyson said the recalled products were manufactured at its plant in Dexter, Missouri between late December and mid-April and sold to restaurants and supermarkets in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company said the recall was voluntary and there was no conclusive evidence that the poultry products were contaminated at the time of shipping. "We are taking this precautionary measure by being extra vigilant and maintaining our commitment to safety," said Scott Brooks, Tyson's senior vice president of food safety.

The recall comes at a time when Tyson's poultry business is the largest in the country in terms of production, and it is difficult to cope with rising demand. The Arkansas-based company is raising salaries to stockpile its poultry factories, while spending millions of dollars to buy meat from competitors to fill orders from its customers, executives said in May.

Listeria It is a dangerous bacterium. It does not usually cause disease in healthy people, but it can threaten the elderly, pregnant women and newborns, and those with weakened immune systems. Source: Dow Jones Newswire.