Two-year couple Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split

The love affair of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker is going to take a break for the time being.

E! News has learned from a source close to Kendall that she and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard had ended their relationship after spending the past two years together.

Kendall and Devin had some difficulties

According to the information provided by the source on June 22, “Kendall and Devin hit a difficult patch recently and have been separated for around a week and a half.”

“They started to feel like they weren’t aligned and discovered they have very different lifestyles until they got back,” the insider says, “but once they got back, they had a really good time” in Italy together during sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding festivities.

According to the insider, Kendall shared with Devin that she “needed space and time away.” The source also said that the two have remained in contact and that they genuinely care for one another.

Nevertheless, according to the information provided by the source, “They both desire to make it work, but as of now, they are split.”, this separation might not be irreversible.

Rumors of a relationship between Kendall and Devin

When Kendall and Devin were seen driving in Arizona together in April of the year 2020, the rumors began to circulate that the two were romantically involved. In June of that year, after rumors of a relationship had circulated for several weeks, the two finally went public with their romantic involvement.

On the other hand, Kendall did not take their romance to the next level until February 2021, when she made their love public on Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day. During that time period, Kendall uploaded a snapshot to her social media account showing her and Devin giggling while leaning on a kitchen counter.

That wasn’t the only time Kendall posted about her relationship on her Instagram account. On the 12th of June, 2021, Kendall marked the occasion of their first year anniversary by posting a couple of images to her Instagram Story that featured plenty of public displays of affection (PDA).

She shared an Instagram Story on her Birthday

Then, on Kendall’s birthday, Devin shared a snapshot of Kendall on his Instagram Story and referred to her as the “most beautiful woman.” This action caused hearts to melt.

As for the continuation of their relationship after that first year?

When questioned in March 2022 whether it was “difficult having the focus” on their private lives, Devin pondered on their public romance after being asked whether it was “hard having the spotlight” on their private lives.

They were not yet planning to get engaged?

According to what Devin said to the Wall Street Journal, “I wouldn’t say hard.” “It hasn’t always been this way, but I feel like I’m in a wonderful place right now, and I can honestly say that I’m savoring every moment of my life to the fullest. I’m surprised how effortlessly those words came out of my mouth, considering how much my life has changed over the years. I adore my wife and children, the friends and neighbors I’ve made along the way, and the contribution to society that I’m able to make.”

During the same month, a different source close to Kendall shared with E! News that she and Devin had made a significant commitment to one another but were not yet planning to get engaged.

“Kendall and Devin’s relationship is going strong,” added the second source, “but they are in no rush to settle down and tie the knot.” [Case in point:] “Kendall and Devin’s relationship is going strong.”

The second source elucidated that Kendall was “very much satisfied with the way things are with Devin right now,” adding that at the time, “Devin likes to do little things for Kendall to make sure that she is acknowledged and cherished, and it warms her heart.”