Two Pride Boys members have been accused of plotting the Capitol riots

Federal prosecutors on Friday indicted two Pride Boys members of a far-right group following allegations that men conspired to obstruct law enforcement to protect U.S. capital. More than 170 people have been charged in connection with the case January 6 attack on US Capitol, The conspiracy has been imposed on only a few.

In a press release, prosecutors said Dominic Bezola, 43, of Rochester, New York, and William Pepe, 31, of Beacon, New York, removed metal blocks and stole property belonging to Capitol Police. Investigators said Pessola also confronted and stole riot armor from a Capitol police officer.

Pessola and Pepe were arrested on a lesser charge earlier this month, but there are new charges in Friday’s major arbitration charges, most serious with former President Trump’s group, the Pride Boys. Said “Stand back” during the presidential debate in September. A Organizer of the self-described Pride Boys The group’s events on Jan. 6 led to arrests in Florida earlier this month.

As of Saturday, the documents plotting the men have not yet appeared on the government’s online court filing database, and the details of the alleged men’s conspiracy are not clear.

In a criminal complaint filed on January 13, it was filmed that Bezola used the shield to smash a window and crawl into US capital. In photos and videos taken during the incident, Pessola can be seen wearing a shirt with a “Pride Boys” logo and smoking a cigar inside the Capitol.

“Smoke hit the Capitol, boys,” he says in a video. “This f ***** gram is awesome. I know we can take this mom ****** [if we] Enough effort. ”

According to CBS News, Bezola is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He is a One of at least 15 military personnel He is now facing federal charges of being charged during the attack on US Capitol.

U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said Tuesday that prosecutors are beginning to shy away from collecting the easily identifiable “Internet stars” that appear in photos of the riots, and instead begin to create more complex conspiracy cases against groups of militants. American Capital.

The government said both Bezola and Pepe face charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, illegal entry into prohibited buildings or grounds and disorderly and disruptive behavior in prohibited buildings or grounds. The government says Bezola faces additional charges, including obstruction of official action, additional civil disorder charges, looting of US personal property and assault, protest or obstruction of certain officials.

Prosecutors have also charged a man Connected with The extremist militant group includes “three percent” and three members suspected of being anti-government members Fighters “Pledges.” As of Saturday, 175 people had been indicted in connection with the Capitol riots, 13 of whom have also been indicted by a major arbitral tribunal.

Pepe and Pesola are among 14 people from New York State. Pepe worked as a laborer for the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and used sick leave to travel to DC. Suspended From his job at MDA.

