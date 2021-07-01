Two Bovista players were invited to the Gold Cup

Reggie Cannon of the United States and Albert Ellis of Honduras are the Bovista players who will compete in the 2021 Gold Cup.

Defender Reggie Cannon has been called up by the US team for the 2021 Gold Cup, with forward Albert Ellis Honduran being part of the selectors, announcing the bovista of I-League football today.

As in the past two years, Reggie Cannon has been called back by coach Greg Berholder to play in the finals of the main tournament between the North American, Central and Caribbean (CONCACAF) Football Confederation teams this time around.

The United States hosts the tournament from July 10 to August 1, and is part of Group B, with one opponent from Canada, Martinique and two qualifying rounds scheduled to take place on Friday and Tuesday.

In the same match Albert Ellis will be betting again at the invitation of Uruguayan Fabian Coyote, Honduras will face Panama, Grenada and Qatar in Group D, the current champion of the Asian Cup Cup title.

On June 3, two Bovista players measured the force, with the United States defeating Honduras (1-0) to qualify for the final of the opening edition of the League of Nations, after which they would win against Mexico.

The Americans won the Gold Cup in 1991, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013 and 2017 and lost in the finals of 1993, 1998, 2009, 2011 and 2019, while Hondurans lost the decisive battle of the 1991 tournament, the current title with the first match.

The first phase of the 16th edition of the Gold Cup runs from July 10 to 20 and each "bowl" qualifies for the first two places in the knockout round, which includes the quarterfinals on July 24 and 25, the "Sox" 29 and the final on August 1. .

Reggie Cannon and Albert Ellis were absent in the early days of Bovista's previous season, two of the four players, as well as French defender Adil Rami and Colombian midfielder Sebastian Perez, were later allowed to appear.