TwitchCon: A Livestreaming Video Platform for Conversation!

The much-anticipated 2022 TwitchCon is coming up soon. The event began in 2015, but it had to stop for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest convention will be held at the San Diego Convention Center in California. The website for the event says that the convention will take place from October 7 to October 9 at 8 a.m. (Local time) each day.

For those who don’t know, TwitchCon also has a leg in Asia and Europe. The 2022 European TwitchCon was held in the host city of Amsterdam on July 16 and 17. It was a huge success, with an estimated 14.5K people going.

TwitchCon

Twitch first went live in 2011, and since then, its popularity among gamers has skyrocketed. One of the most common ways that people enjoy themselves online these days is via watching live streams.

Since it was first developed, the technology has advanced to the point that users may now broadcast themselves cooking, strolling across cities, or even playing poker in real-time.

Tony Rabi, a content developer, mentioned that as one of the things that make TwitchCon stand out from other conventions.

“If you think about it, it’s a blend of everything; you’ve got food, music, gaming, IRL; it’s a mix of all personalities, all creeds, all genders; it’s just a mix of everything and everybody gets together, and it’s a wonderful time,” added Rabi.

Those who are unable to attend TwitchCon will still have plenty of opportunities to enjoy themselves in the Downtown area. AT&T will be putting on a water show called “Rumble in the Harbor,” which will feature 120-inch foot projections throughout the waterfront.

On Friday and Saturday evenings from 7:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., there is a free water show that occurs every half hour.

Also Read: Appleak Co: Find Tweaked Apps for ios and Android!

TwitchCon 2022 Brings Together the Internet’s Best Streamers, Artists, and Fans

Twitch’s convention gives streamers and content creators a chance to meet up, and this year it’s back in real life.

Twitch has rapidly emerged as one of the most popular live-streaming platforms in the world, and this weekend, the annual TwitchCon convention will return to its traditional shape and take place in San Diego.

San Diego TwitchCon 2022 Information

Twitch hosts TwitchCon every other year as a way to thank the streaming community for all of their hard work on the platform. It brings creators and their fans together under one roof, setting the stage for a streaming festival.

The convention usually has a lot of different things going on, which makes it a spectacular event. Twitch has announced that there will be lots of fun things to do, like the Artist Alley, drag artist shows, the Twitch Rivals event, a charity zone, community panels where people can talk and meet each other, meet-and-greets, an expo floor, and the Loot Cave, among other new things.

How Much Do Tickets Cost?

Twitch has put out three different tickets that cost different amounts. A one-day ticket will cost $129, according to the website. A ticket for two days will cost $199, and a ticket for three days will cost $229. People who want to buy a three-day ticket will have to wait until next year because all of the tickets have already been sold.

Who Can Fans Look Forward to Meeting?

Twitch posted a list of people who will be at the meet-and-greet event on their Twitter page earlier this week. Fans will be able to meet xQc, HasanAbi, AriaSaki, GeorgeNotFound, LIRIK, NICKMERCS, EsfandTV, Scarra, Pokimane, Symfuhny, and ShahZam, among other creators.

The website says that there will be 12 different meet and greets over the course of the three days.

Also Read: Getappsvip: Having Low Trust Score With Users!

Are Any Exceptional Performances?

Twitch has already made an announcement on the participation of many musical artists that are scheduled to perform at the TwitcCon Party. The American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the German songwriter Kim Petras, and the American music trio Meet Me at the Altar have all been introduced as new members of the purple platform.

In addition, DJ Lani Love and TIGERMOMTOY, both of whom will be providing beats throughout the course of the music event, will join them.

Conclusion

The much-anticipated 2022 TwitchCon is coming up soon. The convention will be held at the San Diego Convention Center in California. The event began in 2015 but had to stop for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a huge success, with an estimated 14.5K people going. Twitch has put out three different tickets that cost different amounts.

There will be 12 different meet and greets over the course of the three days. The American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and the German songwriter Kim Petras is scheduled to perform at the TwitcCon Party.