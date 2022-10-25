what is Twitch Error 1000? How to Solve It?

Users have been having trouble with Twitch Error 1000 for a long time. The Media Playback Aborted problem isn’t as bad as some of the other error codes that Twitch users might run into.

But even a small mistake can still make it hard to watch, and no Twitch user wants to deal with that.

Even worse, the error message can be different. Some users will see the message “Media Playback Aborted,” while others will see “The video download was stopped.”

This guide has all the best ways to fix and get rid of the Twitch Error 1000 for good.

An Explanation of The Issue

Many Twitch users have seen the “Media Playback Aborted” error before, especially those who have been using the platform for a long time.

Here is a short explanation of the problem for those who don’t know much about it.

When a stream you’re watching stops playing, the Twitch Error 1000 message can show up. The message will appear first, and then the music will stop.

At first, this might not seem like a big deal. But most of the time, the interruptions keep happening every minute, which makes it impossible to watch anything. If you want to keep watching, you’ll have to figure out what’s going on.

Solution 1: Cookies for Twitch Should Be Removed From Your Browser

The Reddit community has figured out that the Media Playback Aborted error on Twitch is caused by a broken cookie.

For a better browsing experience, we allow cookies from many different sites. But, over time, a cookie can get messed up and cause problems like the ones this article talks about.

One solution is to delete all of your browser’s cookies. If you don’t want to do that, you can choose to only delete the ones Twitch uses.

If you don’t know how to do this, the steps below will show you how quickly and easily.

Start Chrome on your computer. Type “chrome:/settings/content/cookies” into the URL bar and press Enter on your keyboard.

You are now in the panel for Cookies. Scroll down until you see the “See all cookies and site data” button, as shown in the image below.

When you click this option, a list of the cookies you are currently using will appear. If you type “.tv” into the search bar, you should be able to see all cookies related to Twitch.

You can manually delete each “row” of cookies by clicking the small bin icon next to it, or you can click “Remove All Shown” to quickly clear the list.

When you’re done, open Twitch, log into your account, start a live stream, and see if the problem still happens. Most users said that this fix helped them get rid of the error for good.

Solution 2: Change Your Browser if You Want to Watch Twitch.

Chrome and Firefox are the two most used browsers for Twitch, but there are other options that work just as well or even better.

Our complete guide has everything you need to know about these browsers. It can be found here.

It can be annoying to have to switch browsers, especially if you already know how to use one well. But if it helps you fix the “Media Playback Aborted” error, why not try it?

Solution 3: Use the Desktop App for Twitch.

Many Twitch users who want the best Livestream experience on the platform choose the Twitch Desktop App. The app is easy to use and has a lot fewer bugs and errors than a browser.

Solution 4: Reset Your Browser to the Factory Settings

Follow this official guide from Google to completely reset your Chrome browser. The Twitch Error 1000 can be fixed by using this method.

It’s easy to do and shouldn’t take you more than a minute. Make sure you don’t lose any important saved data when you reset. Before you reset the browser, take the time to make a backup and double-check everything.

If you use Firefox instead of Chrome, this step-by-step guide will help you easily reset it to the way it was when you first got it.

