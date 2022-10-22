What are YouTube Handles? How Can We Use These Handles?

YouTube just said that they are adding “handles” to make it easier for people in the community to find each other and connect.

You and Your Business on YouTube

Users will be able to mention YouTube creators in things like comments and community posts by using their unique “handle.” Handles will start to be used on November 14. Until then, creators like small businesses can choose their handle, or YouTube will give them one automatically, which they can then change in YouTube Studio.

Handle or a Custom URL

It’s likely that each creator’s personalized URL will become their handle, but the new handles will be different from the old channel names because they will be unique to each creator. This will help them stand out on YouTube.

In an email to creators, YouTube said, “We’re slowly giving all channels the ability to choose a handle over the next few weeks. When it’s your turn, you’ll get another email and a message in YouTube Studio.”

Most of the time, if you already have a custom URL for your channel, this is what we’ve set aside as your handle. You can change it if you want a different handle than the one we’ve reserved. You can also choose a handle for your channel if you don’t already have a personalized URL.

Small Business Handles

Your new handle will help people notice your business in Shorts and find it on YouTube. You can also use it to identify your business and connect with other people in the YouTube community. Other users can also use your handle to tag videos with your business.

Because each handle is meant to be unique, some creators may find that they can’t use their preferred handle because someone else already has it. Businesses whose brand recognition depends on their name will want to get their new handle as soon as possible.

How to Choose Your YouTube Name?

Handles, which are usually shown by putting a @ sign in front of a name or nickname, are useful for people who want to create an identity, show their opinions, or make a joke. Many social networks, like Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook, have adopted it. Now, YouTube is too, and not just for its well-known creators.

People with at least 100 subscribers were the only ones who could get YouTube handles, which are unique URLs that let people find your videos. The rest of us used URLs like youtube.com/user/your.handle. Now, YouTube is giving all of its users’ handles, which are @ names that will be used to find you on channel pages, in Shorts, and in other places on YouTube.

Click on the blue Choose a Handle button when you get the email or notice in YouTube Studio.

You will be sent to https://www.youtube.com/handle, where you will see your personal icon, name, and another message that says it’s time to choose your handle. You can watch a video on that page that goes into more detail about the idea if you want to. If not, click the Choose handle button.

YouTube says that if you have already made videos and have a personalized URL, you should already have that as your handle. If you don’t choose a handle, the system will do it for you. Don’t worry if it gives you a name that is hard to remember or funny, like mine, which was BarbaraKrasnoff8966.

In the lower field, which is called (of course) Handle, you can change the handle that has been given to you. Just type in a different handle (you can use up to 30 characters), and the system will tell you if it’s already been taken. You should know that you can change it by adding numbers, underscores, or periods. If your first choice is already taken, putting periods or underscores between the words might work.

Click “Confirm Selection” when you’re happy with your handle. So, that’s all!

Conclusion

