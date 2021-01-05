Trump’s trip to the Scottish golf course was limited

LONDON – President Trump has not said where he plans to go after leaving the White House on January 20. But Mr. The Scottish leader made it clear on Tuesday that Trump would not be welcomed in his country.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, under the newly imposed virus restrictions, bans everything except essential travel, saying the president cannot accept Trump’s visit to one of his Scottish golf resorts.

Mr. Rumors that Dump will leave for Scotland Joseph R. The day before Biden Jr. took office, on January 19, the U.S. military version of the Boeing 757 – sometimes Mr. As president.

Ms Sturgeon told reporters in Edinburgh, “It applies to him as much as it does to anyone else – and coming to play golf is not an essential purpose for me.” “