Trump is set to leave Palm Beach ahead of his annual New Year’s Eve celebrations, although guests have already gathered at his South Florida club and it has been rumored that Trump will attend, according to three people familiar with the matter. The president usually likes to appear on the red carpet in front of the press and his friends, but avoids this year’s event altogether, which is an unusual move.

On Thursday, the White House announced that President and First Lady Melania Trump will leave Florida at 11 a.m. for the White House.

During his stay in Florida, Trump focused with a single thought Regarding the election results Trump saw the January 6 event as the best opportunity to thwart the election he lost, after the upcoming certification process in Congress, set for Jan. 6, lost dozens of court cases and his appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court.

He spent most of the trip in an irritated mood, with many people who spoke with him reporting that he talked about everything from the election results to the reconstruction of first lady Melania Trump until her private quarters.

At one point, Trump said he was concerned that Iran might retaliate in the coming days for the US drone strike that killed Iran's top general, Qasim Solomon. Speculated that a person may have been a factor in his early departure. Trump was in Mar-a-Lago on January 3, 2020, when Cholaimani ordered a strike. Before heading to Palm Beach, he learned about Vice President Mike Pence's role in the Capitol Hill certification process, which is mostly ceremonial. While flying to Florida for his vacation, Trump retweeted a call from one of Benz's supporters on January 6 to refuse to recognize the number of poll colleges. While in Florida, those familiar with the conversations say Trump has repeatedly raised the Jan. 6 date with members of Congress and other allies. He urged the senators whether they would go with the House Conservatives in opposing the results. Sen. of the Missouri Republican Party. Josh Hawley became the first senator on Wednesday, and he will object that it will be late – but not change – the results of the election college count. Trump tweeted to his supporters that he would see them in Washington that day, a reference to the large demonstrations planned in the capital. In Florida, Trump is surrounded by people who largely support his futile election efforts, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Gilfoy. As he publicly opposed the decision, it was a question he repeatedly voted about whether he should attend Pitton's inauguration. Trump had recently told the public that Pence was not good enough to fight for him once his presidency was over, and has recently expressed interest in Pence's traditional role during the certification. As chairman of the Senate, Benz presides over the proceedings. Sources say Trump brought the matter to the vice president before his vacation and is "confused" as to why Pence could not overturn the January 6 election results. Benz and White House aides tried to explain to him that his role was a formality and that he could not unilaterally reject the Electoral College vote. Pence had once planned to embark on overseas trips after the January 6 certification. But plans to travel to the Middle East and Europe have now been put on hold, sources familiar with the matter said. Benz spent the Christmas holidays in Weil, Colorado.