Trump loses Supreme Court appeal to protect tax records from NY lawyer

US President Donald Trump addresses reporters at the Brady Press briefing at the White House in Washington on November 5, 2020 on the results of the 2020 US presidential election.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a last-ditch attempt by former President Donald Trump to keep his financial records, including his tax years, in the hands of Manhattan District Attorney Sy Vance Jr.

The decision was weighed a second time by the country’s Supreme Court in the matter, which was announced in an order without significant disagreements. The news further affects the former president, who is facing trial in New York and elsewhere.

Vance’s office is investigating a legal battle over Trump’s financial records, including personal and business documents from 2011. Possible tax violations.

The district attorney is also reportedly examining payments made on behalf of Trump to two women who said they had issues with him. Trump has denied their claims.

In a statement on Twitter, Vance wrote: “Work continues.”