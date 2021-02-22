US President Donald Trump addresses reporters at the Brady Press briefing at the White House in Washington on November 5, 2020 on the results of the 2020 US presidential election.
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a last-ditch attempt by former President Donald Trump to keep his financial records, including his tax years, in the hands of Manhattan District Attorney Sy Vance Jr.
The decision was weighed a second time by the country’s Supreme Court in the matter, which was announced in an order without significant disagreements. The news further affects the former president, who is facing trial in New York and elsewhere.
Vance’s office is investigating a legal battle over Trump’s financial records, including personal and business documents from 2011. Possible tax violations.
The district attorney is also reportedly examining payments made on behalf of Trump to two women who said they had issues with him. Trump has denied their claims.
In a statement on Twitter, Vance wrote: “Work continues.”
A joint photo shows adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Storm Daniels in New York City, and US President Donald Trump speaking in Washington, DC, on April 16, 2018 and April 28, 2018, respectively.
Vance’s spokesman Danny Frost said the office would not comment further, but pointed out that the president’s longtime accounting firm Mazars would move quickly to implement its sapona on the USA.
Representatives of the former president did not immediately send requests for comment.
The ruling comes three days after The New York Times reported that Vance’s office has retained former federal lawyer Mark Pomarants, who has extensive experience handling white-collar fraud cases, to serve on the Trump investigation.
