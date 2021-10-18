Former President Donald Trump is about to return to New York City. He will be providing a videotaped deposition in a case about his security team’s crackdown on a protest during the early days of his presidential campaign in 2015. Trump is expected to record the deposition in Trump Tower, court papers in the Bronx state Supreme Court show. However, the three attorneys who represent Trump didn’t immediately respond for comment on the deposition. The lawsuit stems from a Sept. 3, 2015, protest outside that same New York City tower over negative comments Trump had made about Mexico and Mexican immigrants. Six protesters of Mexican origin said they were assaulted. And they have sued Trump, the Trump Organization, his presidential campaign, and security personnel.



“This is a case about Donald Trump’s security guards assaulting peaceful demonstrators on a public sidewalk,” lawyer Benjamin Dictor said Thursday. “We will be taking the trial testimony of Donald Trump, under oath, on Monday after years of the defendants’ dilatory attempts to shield him from this examination. We look forward to presenting the video of Mr. Trump’s testimony to a jury at his trial.”



Trump’s testimony will be played for a jury if the case proceeds to trial. If an emergency such as illness arises, Trump must testify by the end of the month, Gonzalez wrote in an Oct. 4 filing.





