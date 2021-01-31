Trump indictment defense: Five lawyers leave the team two weeks before the trial

This is a dramatic development in the second indictment for Trump, who has struggled to find lawyers who want to take his case. Now, with legal summaries next week and a lawsuit set to begin a few days later, Trump is sticking to his election fraud fight, suddenly finding himself without legal representation.

Butch Powers And Deborah Barbie , Two of the leading lawyers expected, are no longer on the team. A source familiar with the changes said it was a mutual decision for the two to leave the panel. As a leading lawyer, Bowers assembled the team.

North Carolina lawyer Josh Howard, who recently joined the team, has left, another source familiar with the changes says. Johnny Cassar and Greg Harris of South Carolina are no longer involved in the case.

No other lawyers have announced that they are acting in defense of Trump’s charges.

Someone who knew the departed told CNN that prosecutors should argue that there was mass election fraud and that Trump wanted the election to be stolen from him rather than focusing on the legitimacy of punishing a president after he left office. Trump did not agree to discussions about how they should proceed in this regard. No advance fees have been paid to the lawyers so far and a letter has not been signed. CNN has approached lawyers for comment. "The Democrats' attempt to impeach a president who has already resigned is completely unconstitutional and very bad for our country. In fact, 45 senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done a lot of work, but have not made a final decision on our legislative committee, which will be formed soon." Former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told CNN. Powers, a respected lawyer from Colombia, South Carolina, once served in the judiciary under President George W. Bush. Barbier, a South Carolina attorney, has worked closely in several high-profile cases and was a former federal attorney in the state for 15 years before opening his own boutique criminal defense agency. Cassar and Harris are both former federal attorneys. Casser worked as a medieval American lawyer in South Carolina throughout his career. Both have worked closely with Barbie on the security side. During Howard Clinton's presidency, Whitewater and Monica Lewinsky served as an independent adviser on the trials and spent a decade in the judiciary, where he served on the affirmations of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito. Howard once served as chairman of the North Carolina State Electoral Board, stepping down in early 2016. The story has been updated to include a report on the additional departure from Trump's team.

CNN’s Kara Scanell and Manu Raju contributed to the report.