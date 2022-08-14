True Beauty Season 2: What Can We Look Forward to When Season 2 Comes Out?

The webtoon Yaongyi’s Line was turned into a South Korean romantic comedy television series, and this movie is an adaptation of that show. After the success of the first season, viewers are looking forward to the second season of the show that will continue the show’s attractive and delightful high school romance. The idea specified that the time period would run from December 9, 2020, all the way through February 4, 2021.

The show has always been successful in drawing a significant number of viewers and has been praised by critics. Because the show is a standard example of a romantic comedy, the fact that it has a significant fan base of viewers who are interested in following the plot is not strange at all.

As audiences eagerly anticipate the second season of True Beauty, here is some information regarding the release date as well as what to anticipate in the upcoming episodes.

The popular romantic comedy True Beauty is based on a webcomic of the same name that has been running for a long time. When it was first disclosed that Cha Eunwoo and In-Yeop would be featured on the album, it generated a significant amount of anticipation even before the record was made publicly available for purchase.

Name True Beauty Season 2 Release Date To be Announced Lead Role Cha Eun-woo Genre Romance, Comedy, Slice of life Director Kim Sang-hyeop Country of origin South Korea No. of Episodes Coming soon

The first season of True Beauty was not without its share of highs and lows, but on the whole, viewers enjoyed it, and True Beauty followers couldn’t wait for the second season to start.

Despite the fact that the dramatization’s first season came to a satisfying end, the web series is nevertheless currently being produced. Fans are hopeful that the upcoming season of the program would solve the webtoon’s missing chapters and rectify the problem that occurred in the previous season.

True Beauty Season 2 Cast

Even though a cast list or an official update on the second season is not yet available, we are still able to make some educated guesses regarding the primary characters and supporting cast of the upcoming season. I’m Se-mi is the actress that portrays Lim Hee-Kyung on the show. The following individuals have been mentioned as possible participants in the show:

Park Yoo-Na plays Kang Su-jin.

Choi Soo-ah is played by Kang Min-ah.

Kim Min-gi in the role of Lim Ju-young

Jang Hye-jin plays Hong Hyun-sook.

Park Ho-san plays Lim Jae-Pil.

Jung Joon-ho plays Lee Joo-Heon.

True Beauty Season 2 Plot

In the last season, there was a skip in time, and after two years of dating, Ju-Kyung and Su-ho ended their relationship. In addition, Ju-Kyung has completed her high school education and is now working toward achieving her goals by becoming a cosmetics artist. On the other side, Seo-lifelong jun’s goal is to become a musician, and he is putting a lot of effort into achieving this goal.

The first person to ask Ju-Kyung out was Seo-Jun, but she declined. Additionally, Su-ho returns from Japan, and we get to witness this event. At the end of the day, we can see that Su-ho assisted Seo-jun in some way by providing him with the final version of Se-song yon’s song as well as allowing him to perform and break into the industry.

Based on all that happened in the most recent episode, we are able to deduce that, if there is going to be a second season, it would most likely be about the major characters continuing to work toward their own objectives and ambitions. Since all of the characters have matured into adults, it is unlikely that their relationships with one another will remain the same as when they were still in school.

Therefore, in a nutshell, we are able to state that the second season of the show will most likely focus on how the main characters evolve and how they fall in love with one another. They will all share their perspectives on how they manage the highs and lows that come with their employment and the relationships in their lives.

True Beauty Season 2 Release Date

The new season of “True Beauty” will begin airing on December 9, 2020, and it will have a total of 16 episodes, each of which will be an hour long.

There has been no word on whether or not there will be a Webtoon adaptation of the show, and there has been no announcement on the show’s upcoming second season. This fan favourite will not end suddenly because there are still more than one episodes left, even if there is only one episode left in the season.

If the show continues to do well, the second season might be broadcast in the year 2022. The response of the audience is one of the most crucial factors that is taken into consideration in figuring out whether or not a show will be renewed.

Since there is still a substantial amount of source material that has the potential to be adapted into episodes in the next year, it would appear that this show has a good possibility of being given a renewal for a second season.

True Beauty Season 2 Trailer

At this time, we do not have any trailers available; but, as soon as we do, we will upload them to this page. You may watch the promotional video for the first season of True Beauty by clicking on the link below.

Conclusion

