Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama appeals for ‘Prayers’ during Dad’s Hospitalization

Following his transport to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, Alabama Barker has asked followers to pray for her father, Travis Barker, who is currently in critical condition.

Within a few minutes of the news of the musician’s hospitalization breaking, the teen, who is only 16 years old, commented on her Instagram Story, “Please send your prayers.”

Alabama also published a post on her TikTok account that showed Travis lying in a hospital bed while holding his cell phone in one hand. The image was taken from Alabama’s account.

She swiftly removed it, but not before people on social media had the opportunity to take screenshots of the image.

Even though it is not apparent what kind of medical emergency the drummer for Blink-182 is facing, the fact that he needed to be brought to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles by ambulance indicates that it was of a serious enough nature.

A photograph was taken of Travis, 46 when he was lying on a stretcher outside of the hospital, and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, trailed behind him on foot.

Pictures taken by paparazzi of the tumultuous incident showed the obvious skull tattoo that Travis has on his right hand as well as the back of Kardashian, who was dressed in all black and had her sweatshirt pulled up over her head. Kardashian is 43 years old.

In the meantime, the “Kardashians” star’s protection detail rode in a black Range Rover behind the ambulance as it made its way to the hospital.

According to TMZ, which was the first media outlet to disclose the news, the newlyweds went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday morning because Travis was reportedly suffering from some kind of health problem.

According to the source, the medical professionals at West Hills thought that the singer need extra care, so he was promptly flown to Cedars-Sinai after they made that determination.

Travis sent out a tweet late on Tuesday morning that read, “God save me.” And while it might be the title of one of his songs that he recorded with Machine Gun Kelly, many of his fans have remarked on how eerily timed the release of the song is in light of his recent health concern.

Page Six’s inquiries for comment from Travis and Kardashian’s representatives were not immediately met with a response.

According to our earlier coverage, the newlyweds have had a rough start to their marriage in the first few weeks of their union. Kardashian became infected with COVID-19 for a second time not long after she and West returned home from their extravagant wedding in Portofino, Italy.

Concerned for the welfare of her family. Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker, has asked fans to send their best get-well wishes as her father is currently hospitalized.

After Barker, 46, was seen being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance on Tuesday, June 28, the 16-year-old said on her Instagram Story, “Please send your prayers.” This came after Barker was spotted being taken to the hospital for reasons that have not been disclosed.

According to photographs that were published by TMZ, the drummer for Blink-182 and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, were seen arriving at a hospital in the Los Angeles neighborhood of West Hills after he experienced some kind of health crisis. After that, the rocker was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical center by ambulance, and Kourtney, who is 43 years old, was pictured standing next to her husband.

When it comes to the children that the reality stars already have, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the children are “just as excited about the potential of having another sibling” as their parents are about growing their family.