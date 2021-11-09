The Top 10 Netflix Originals You Can’t-Miss

Looking for a new series to binge on? If you’re looking for an exciting, suspenseful, and thrilling show, then these Top 10 Netflix Originals are perfect for you.

The Best Travel Series Streaming on Netflix Right Now – Ranked

We all enjoy traveling, but it’s difficult to be able to do so in all of the places we desire to go and see. For those of you who can’t seem to discover the best YouTube influencers on Netflix, here are our top picks.

Travels With My Father.

IMDb: 7.5/10

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 11

The comedian, John Whitehall, took his father on a popular gap year journey in South-East Asia to create a unique travel experience.

The two become close over odd travel memories such as elephant polo and floating football games, demonstrating the globalizing aspects of traveling.

Somebody Feed Phil

IMDb: 8/10

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 12

Phil Rosenthal, the creator of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ plays Phil Rosenthal in this new show where he travels the world tasting local cruises.

The program is primarily focused on food, but the path and culture shine through in each episode.

Stephen Fry in America

IMDb: 8/10

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

The comedian Stephen Fry and his black London taxi go around the United States of America in this series. The storyline follows Stephen as he travels across the United States, both as a nation and as a culture, in search of what makes Americans tick.

It’s about meeting people, making contacts, and all of the things that travel has to offer.

Netflix Originals The Kindness Diaries

IMDb: 8.3/10

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 26

Typical travel shows, on the other hand, usually focus on the most Instagram-worthy areas, unusual meals, and exciting nightlife.

On the other side, there’s a documentary series called The Kindness Diaries in which a celebrity travels to the world’s most-visited cities relying on the goodwill of locals to supply food, fuel, and shelter.

The program strives to emphasize our collective humanity and, as a bonus, contains a wealth of information on how to travel on a budget.

Tales by Light

IMDb: 8.3:10

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 12

Tales by Light is undoubtedly an interesting spin on the ‘travel show’ concept. The series follows some of the world’s greatest photographers as they try to capture the perfect image. The program follows the globe in search of beauty, danger, culture, and the ideal shot.

I’ll Take What Phil’s Having, Please

IMDb: 8.4/10

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

This is another Phil Rosenthal program in which he goes to several popular travel getaways to try local cuisine.

This collection emphasizes the connection between food and culture, as well as the popular locals featured, which can help you plan your next trip more easily or even take you back in time to trips previously made.

Conan Without Borders

IMDb: 8.4/10

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Conan Without Borders is a collection of material from Conan O’Brien’s late-night program that has been aired on television.

Conan’s comedy helps to keep the audience cheerful as he goes about his globe-trotting, and it aids in giving a genuine travel experience to the audience.

Conan has the ability to tackle some very serious themes, such as the Israel-Haiti war and its catastrophic humanitarian situation. This program is a must-see because of this.

Best Netflix Originals Departures

IMDb: 9/10

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 43

This program follows Justin and Scott as they go on various trips all around the world, giving us a behind-the-scenes look at their misadventures. The show provides the average man’s real travel experience.

Best Netflix Originals Planet Earth

IMDb: 9.4/10

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 11

The program is a nature-based documentary that is both breathtaking and rare. The BBC’s Wetlands, which was produced over a period of years, left no stone unturned during filming and paid off when they were given an incredible work of cinematic art.

This collection will undoubtedly persuade you to travel and discover what the world has to offer.

Planet Earth II

IMDb: 9.5/10

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

The sequel to BBC Earth’s Planet Earth is just as stunning in terms of cinematic excellence. On the surface, this new season of Planet Earth II appears to be largely similar to previous seasons.

Whereas past seasons focused on creatures that most people had never seen before, this time around the series will concentrate more on species of animals that few people have ever witnessed. The phrase “the weirder, the better” appears to be the motto of this program.

Best Netflix Originals Parts Unknown

IMDb: 8.7/10

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 40

Because he spent the previous two decades exploring the globe, Anthony Bourdain is probably why this generation is so travel obsessed.

Bourdain’s show is about individuals, culture, and cuisine on the surface, but it also emphasizes that travel is more than simply taking photographs, walking around, and eating.