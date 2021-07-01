Trans woman will run for the first time in history for Miss USA | The world

For the first time in American history, a trans woman has been selected to compete in the Miss USA pageant in November.

Cataluna Concentration, A representative of the state of Nevada, will have the opportunity to compete for a place in the Miss Universe, which had the first transgender candidate in 2018, Angela Bones, From Spain.

“This win is a great honor, especially in the month of Gay Pride,” Enriquez said when crowned last week.

The young woman began participating in beauty pageants for transgender people in 2016, when she was 22 – but only last year she faced her first contest with Sis women.

Sisgender, or Sis, is the name given to persons who identify with the designated gender at birth.

A young woman of Filipino descent who did not keep secret that she had been subjected to racist and violent acts in order to be transgender in the United States said participating in such a beauty pageant was a way to resist.

"I & # 39; ll be the least mentioned in this country. Our voices are counted," Miss & # 39; Las Vegas Review & # 39; Said in an interview with the press.

In addition to her stunning beauty, Enrique is also very talented: a stylist who designs and sews all the clothes she wears during competitions.

Cataluna Enrique designs and creates her own clothes – Photo: Instagram / missnvusa Cataluna Enrique designs and creates her own clothes – Photo: Instagram / missnvusa

Vacancy for Miss Universe

The young lady now has a new goal: to represent the state of Nevada, she wants to take the crown and with it the place for the Miss Universe, a competition that brings together beauties from all over the world.

Since 2012, Miss Universe Trance has been accepting contestants – but only one contestant, the Spanish Angela Bones, competed, but did not win, in 2018.

The first transgender candidate to compete in the Miss Universe pageant was Miss Spain, Angela Bones – Photo: Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP The first transgender candidate to compete in the Miss Universe pageant was Miss Spain, Angela Bones – Photo: Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP

Before them, Miss Universe contestant Miss Canada faced a strong controversy by disqualifying Jenna Talakova from the finals "for not giving birth to a girl".

In the aftermath of the lawsuit, a rival organization owned by Trump organizations at the time – owned by the president and former US president – changed the rules of the controversy.