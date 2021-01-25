Traders say these are the ones to watch out for

This is one of the busiest lengths of the season.

One-fifth S&P500 Companies and 13 Dove Components will report this week on their latest quarter – those revenues are from industrial companies such as Caterpillar and 3M from Belweather technology companies like Microsoft.

Craig Johnson, Piper Chandler’s chief market technician, has a revenue statement called “Elephant in the Room” – Apple.

“This is a big part of all these codes,” Johnson told CNBC’s “Business Nation” on Friday. “Apple is something to watch out for, and it’s going to set the tone, just like you saw with Netflix. Tone with some of these FANG shares. “

Apple, the largest traded stock, weighs about 7% of the market cap S&P 500. Factset analysts expect 13% revenue and 12% sales growth in the quarter ending December.

Johnson sets Apple a technical breakthrough and should be excited after raising revenue shares. He identified a cup-and-handle shape formed on the charts – a positive technical identity characterized by a rounded base and integration period, which suggests a pause in stocks before a further trend.