Tower of God Season 2 Release Date: Know About the Coming of Season 2!

Lee Jong Hui’s (S.I.U. )manhwa Tower of God was turned into an anime with fast-paced animation and a story that hit pretty hard. But that was in 2020, and it’s been a while since we heard anything about the anime or whether or not Tower of God: Season 2 will continue Baam’s difficult journey to the top of The Outer Tower.

Lucky for anime fans, Crunchyroll’s 2022 Anime Expo took place in early August, and the things that were shown were like a dream come true. While trailers for new anime like Chainsaw Man and Trigun Stampede came out, Tower of God was one of the few to get a second season. So, if you were just as upset as everyone else by the brutal cliffhanger ending, buckle up, because Tower of God: Season 2 is on its way.

When Does Season 2 of Tower of God Come Out?

Crunchyroll has confirmed that Tower of God: Season 2 is being made, but they haven’t told us when we can expect it to come out. If we had to guess, we’d say it could come out in the summer of 2023.

Also, luckily, the anime’s Twitter account did post a teaser for the second season that summed up some of Baam’s journey in Season 1 and gave a few new hints about what’s to come.

We think that Tower of God: Season 2 will have the same number of episodes as Season 1.

At the moment, it’s not clear if Telecom Animation Film will be in charge of the animation again, but judging by the trailer, it looks like that will be the case, so fans can rest easy on that front. The animation was a huge part of the success of anime. Even though it was a new kind of quirky, it worked surprisingly well with the slow pace of Tower of God.

What is Season 2 of Tower of God About?

So far, the Tower of God webcomic has 550 chapters, which is a ridiculous amount of content for any series. Those chapters, on the other hand, are split into three parts, and Tower of God: Season 1 told the whole story of what happened in the first part, with a few changes.

So, at the beginning of Tower of God: Season 2, Yuri will ask her older sister, Jaina Zahard, for help finding Baam. After that is finished, the next part of the webcomic will start with a shocking 6-year time jump. It will be about how Baam joins the party of another regular, Ja Wangnan, and tries to climb the rest of The Outer Tower to find his friends. If the anime stays true to the source material, you may see them go as far as floor 21b of the known 135.

No matter how the story turns out, it’s still nice to know that Tower of God: Season 2 is being made. Plus, the next part of the manhwa is better than ever, so there’s no way any fan will be upset.

Who Will Be in Season 2 of “Tower of God”?

Here are the people who are likely to be in Season 2 of “Tower of God.”

Rak Wraithraiser, played by Matthew David Rudd.

Bam, played by Johnny Yong Bosch.

Chris Hackney as Khun Aguero Agnes.

Cherami Leigh as Anaak Jahad.

Valerie Rose Lohman as Rachel.

Trent Mills as Lero Ro.

Scott Whyte as Shibisu.

Hochu Otsuka as Headon.

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Evan Edroch

Takuya Eguchi as Shibisu

Toshinari Fukamachi as Hatz

Jeannie Tirado as Endorsi Jahad

Christina Valenzuela as Serena

Kira Buckland as Yuri Jahad

Kyle McCarley as Evan Edroch

Trailer for the Second Season of Tower of God

There’s no better way to show that your favorite anime is finally coming back than with an official teaser trailer. Check out the first look at season 2 of Tower of God below. (You can be sure that more teasers will be coming soon!)

So far, that’s all we know about season 2 of Tower of God. Come back to find out more about this upcoming part, and don’t forget to watch the first season of Tower of God on Crunchyroll.

