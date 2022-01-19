Tower of God Season 2- Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Whatever you’re looking for, it’s right here. Coming from a free webcomic, that’s a big promise. The tempting words characterizing “Tower of God” on its official Webtoon page, on the other hand, aren’t just words.

There are numerous mysteries to be discovered in the enormous world imagined by Korean author S.I.U. It’s no surprise, therefore, that Crunchyroll adapted the original comic as one of its own Crunchyroll Originals in 2020, and that it has since become quite successful.

Despite its popularity as a manga and an anime, fans haven’t heard anything about the anime’s continuance in over a year. The anime was only shown on Crunchyroll for a single 13-episode season.

Fans are still clamoring for more, but it appears that they will not get it. Regardless, it’s difficult to believe that such a famous anime could be abandoned so fast, especially with over ten years of source material yet to adapt.

As a result, supporters still have optimism for the series. Here’s all we know so far about “Tower of God’s” prospective second season.

When Will Tower of God Season 2 Be Released?

Crunchyroll has not yet confirmed when Tower of God Season 2 will premiere. In reality, the studio has yet to say whether the show will be renewed for a second season. Season 1 of “Tower of God” ended in August 2020, but Crunchyroll has said almost nothing about it.

The situation, however, is far from bleak. Crunchyroll hasn’t officially cancelled the program, and it wouldn’t be the first anime to take a year-long hiatus between seasons.

Hopefully, this signifies that “Tower of God” will return to the near future. However, if Crunchyroll is working on a second season, it might be released as early as late 2022. That, though, is only supposition.

Also read: Primal Season 2 Release Date: Will This Anime Ever Going To Happen?

Crunchyroll isn’t going to give fans a firm release date unless it says so. Even if that doesn’t happen, readers can always go back and read the original comic to catch up on the tale.

Who Are the Characters in Season 2 of Tower of God?

“Tower of God” has thus far woven a complicated web of personalities and connections matching the Tower’s reputation.

Inside the Tower, there are entire worlds to uncover, and they are characterised by how the characters interact with one another on their journey.

For example, if Rachel (Saori Hayami/Valerie Rose Lohman) had not entered there in order to “view the stars,” the entire scenario would not have transpired (via Myanimelist) Such an act may prompt Bam (Taichi Ichikawa/Johnny Yong Bosch.

the series’ protagonist, to enter the Tower himself in quest of the one female who has ever shown him kindness. Fortunately, no warrior on a journey to save his princess will ever be alone (or enemies for that matter).

Headon (Houchuu Ootsuka/Christopher Swindle) is a tower guardian who falls within the latter type. Meanwhile, characters like Yuri (Mariko Honda/Kira Buckland), Khun (Nobuhiko Okamoto), and Rak (Kenta Miyake/Matthew David Rudd) have been rooting for Bam since the beginning, and will almost certainly continue to do so if Crunchyroll approves Season 2.

What Is the Plot of Season 2 of Tower of God?

When Season 1 of “Tower of God” came to an end, Bam was given a pleasant surprise. Rachel betrays him at the last minute for her personal advantage, after travelling all this way to locate her and even assisting her with the administrator’s test.

Recommended: Stalker 2 – Release Date: Is It Officially Confirmed? Latest Updates

Her past is revealed, indicating that she had been using Bam to ascend the Tower the entire while. She knows she’ll have to murder him at some point, which appears to have happened when she shoved him off a cliff.

Bam, on the other hand, is still alive and motivated as ever to climb the Tower and find explanations for Rachel’s actions. Bam embarks on a fresh mission to discover his lady love in this new chapter.

That won’t stop new opponents, unique obstacles, and the Tower’s increasingly complex universe from trying to stop him. Over the course of its 337 chapters, Season 2 of the original comic included more of all of these themes.

Read more:Dead Island 2- Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Latest Update