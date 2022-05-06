Top Boy Season 5: What We Know So Far

We’ve spent the last month almost completely thinking about Top Boy and nothing else. Fans have been asking a lot of questions about the return of Dushane, Sully, and everyone else since the latest Netflix series (Netflix’s second but fourth total) debuted.

First and foremost, we needed to know where Jamie, Stef, and Aaron’s parents were. Then we needed some explanation on the ending, and then – the most important question of all – we needed to know if the Netflix show will be renewed. Here’s all we know about Season 5 of Top Boy.

When Will Top Boy’s Fifth Season Be Released?

It’s finalized! Top Boy will be renewed for a fifth season, although it will be the show’s final season.

“Those who have followed the journey from the beginning will be aware of how much this show means to every member of our staff, as well as how much it means to you,” Ashley Walters and Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson said in a statement released through Netflix.

We wouldn’t have come this far without everyone’s help. These personalities have been a part of our life for over a decade.

“While Dushane and Sully’s adventures have remained fundamental to the show, the new characters who have entered the Top Boy universe have become an integral part of the show’s history, portraying each new tale in a raw and honest manner.”

“With that said, and in keeping with our initial aim, every story must come to an end, and thus season three will be our ending.” The opportunity to finish the trip properly.

“We’re quite excited about what’s coming up, and we appreciate your support.” Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. We’ll talk again shortly.”

“Following the release of TOP BOY Season 2 on Netflix on March 18th 2022, the show quickly went to number one in the UK as audiences switched on to watch Jamie get out of prison and disrupt Dushane’s unrivaled rule of Summerhouse, and Sully emerge from his reclusive life to ride out for the family,” they wrote in a statement.

Who Will Return to Top Boy for Season 5?

Ashley Walter‘s character Dushane and Kane Robinson‘s character Sully made it through another season largely unscathed. We await their comeback because neither of them perished.

Jamie’s (Michael Ward) survival after being shot in the head by Sully is quite unlikely, therefore we can safely assume we’ve seen the last of him.

Kit (Kadeem Ramsay), Jamie’s best friend, would not be returning for a second season after being shot by him.

Stef’s best friend, Ats (Keiyon Cook), also died midway through season four, indicating that closest friends are having a difficult time.

We do, however, expect the following:

Shelley is a poet (Little Simz)

Aaron is a wonderful chevalier (Hope Ikpoku Jr)

Theo Ogundipe Pebbles (Erin Kellyman) and Vee (Ava Brennan) will almost probably return.

What Will Happen in Season 5 of Top Boy?

Someone will undoubtedly inhale some smoke. There was far too much betrayal in the previous season for there to be no consequences.

Sully’s actions are virtually guaranteed to have sparked a new feud with Dushane. Jamie received the drug reins as part of Dushane’s retirement plan. Sully’s choice to forsake that tactic indicates that Dushane is not going down without a fight.

Unless he’s paralyzed by the anxiety he’s been experiencing during season four. Dushane’s mental health may become a point of concern in the future, posing a fresh difficulty for him.

In terms of retribution, Sully’s exchange with Jamie’s younger brother Stef was telling — a lengthy stare in which Stef’s wonder and amazement were exchanged for grief, a hint of remorse, and potentially Sully’s resolution. It’s safe to assume that schoolboy Stef and bookworm Aaron (Jamie’s younger brother) want to settle the score.

It will be fascinating to see how Aaron handles his new job as Stef’s earner and protector. Will he abandon his academic studies and join Jamie on the streets? Season 5 will expose everything.

Shelley, Dushane’s girlfriend, has at least one skeleton in her closet that we know about, and it could explode at any moment. For the time being, she’s been able to conceal her ex-homicidal boyfriend’s activities by digging up and disposing of the body.

Her blackmailer (who also happens to be the victim’s ex-girlfriend) has the potential to ruin her season if she reveals her secret.

There are a lot of tangled strings to sort out. Season five, please hurry up. We’re very excited!

Conclusion

Top Boy Season 4 premiered earlier this year, continuing the high-stakes saga of east London heroin traffickers Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson).

The new episodes were bigger, better, and more intense than the previous ones, with lots of emotional punches and a surprising twist that we’re still getting over months later.

Walters and Robinson have already been confirmed to return, and while the rest of the cast has yet to be announced, it’s safe to assume that all of the main characters will return to Top Boy.