Top Boy Season 4: Updates You Need To Know Today!

With Walters in the lead role are Kano, Little Simz, and Michael Ward.

A teaser for Season 4 of Top Boy was released by director Aneil Karia, who helmed three episodes in Season 3.

Since then, he hasn’t been on board with the fourth season of Top Boy, but he says he’s still friends with the cast members. My buddies Kano and Ashley [Walters] have been talking about it, and so have I. As a fan, I’m eagerly awaiting the next installment. There are some familiar faces, but there are also some intriguing newcomers. I think they’re enlarging the universe in a novel way,” he says.

Release Date: Top Boy Season 4

The fourth season of Top Boy will premiere on Netflix on March 18, 2022.

Prior to that, the series stars Ashley Walters and Kano (Kane Robinson) stated in a brief video that filming on season 4 will begin in December 2020.

Cast: Top Boy Season 4

There will be a new cast for the fourth season, including Ashley Walters’ Dushane, Kane Robinson’s Sully, Michael Ward’s Jamie, Simbi Ajikawo’s Shelley (Little Simz), and Jaq (the BAFTA-nominated Jasmine Jobson).

Also returning are drug supplier Lizzie (Lisa Dwan), dealer Jaq and his sister Lauryn (Saffron Hocking), Jamie’s deputy Kit (Kadeem Ramsay), Amma (Jolade Obasola), and Jamie’s brothers Aaron (Hope Ikpoku), and Stef (Jolade Obasola), as well as Aaron’s and Stef’s parents (Araloylin Oshunremi.)

Additional cast members have been revealed by Netflix, as well. Tim Braithwaite and Curtis, Dan Connolly of Harlots, and Howard Charles of Shadow and Bone are joining the series in recurring roles. For the fourth season, there will be guest appearances by Josephine De La Baume, Erin Kellyman, NoLay (Natalie Athanasiou), and Adwoa Abah.

When he spoke with NME, series director Aneil Karia hinted that the show’s setting will be expanded in a “very intriguing way” for season 4.

The trailer for TOP BOY Season 2 is finally here. 18 March. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/g37mgc2NIc — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 1, 2022

Is Top Boy ending after season 4?

Top Boy was resurrected by Netflix for two seasons, the first of which was published in late 2019 and the second of which will be aired later this year, according to Deadline.

Given that the streaming provider hasn’t expressly said that season four would be the final season, it’s safe to assume that a fifth season will be produced. Another factor to consider is that Netflix has always been reluctant to provide viewership data for its programs, so we haven’t learned how satisfied the streaming service is with its most recent offering, season three of The Crown.

