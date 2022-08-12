Top 4 Movies with Amazing Camera Work

The introduction of film has been transformative in how we share and consume stories in the 21st century. Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg states that the wonder of cinema lies in its communal quality, allowing complete strangers to bond over the same emotions and experiences within the theater. He says that “[of] all the things that have the potential to unite us, none is more powerful than the communal experience of the arts.”

At the heart of this communion is the shared awe drawn from the visual aspect of cinema. With films, the suspension of disbelief is heightened, allowing millions of people to share in the same visual experience.

Here are some films whose visual elements have made a mark on the world’s collective memory.

‘Days of Heaven’ by Terrence Malick

‘Days of Heaven’ is a landmark in cinema, presenting some of the most stunning and evocative shots to be shown onscreen. Perhaps one of the greatest feats of the film — and one of the primary reasons for its visual quality — is cinematographer Nestor Almendros’s insistence to film at the golden hour.

This means that the scenes must be achieved within the narrow window before natural light becomes too dark or too bright. The result is astounding. Captured with Panavision cameras, the film’s primarily gentle, warm glow under the golden hour softened its characters against a backdrop of incredible natural landscapes. Despite the underlying chaos in its narrative, this painterly quality captures the essence of loss, loneliness, and beauty.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy by Peter Jackson

Owing to its grand high fantasy narrative, filming the ‘Lord of the Rings’ necessarily prompted the innovation of some of the most groundbreaking camera techniques in cinematic history. Its cutting-edge effects stand the test of time, changing fantasy aesthetics and movie big-screen battle sequences forevermore.

Shot on Arriflex 435, Arriflex 535, and ArriCam Studio 35 mm film cameras, director Peter Jackson had to maximize his resources, turning both to meticulous practical effects and unprecedented animation techniques. The film also had to make use of meticulous scaling and forced perspective camera techniques, sometimes necessitating different-sized duplicates of whole sets. What results is a trilogy of boundless imagination and believability, with an elevated visual wonder.

‘Solitude’ (2009) by Robin Risser

At the other end of the spectrum, Robin Risser’s ‘Solitude’ makes use of minimal equipment which nevertheless delivers an impactful and evocative visual experience. Reflecting its theme of searching for hope, a lone figure, clad in somewhat restricting business attire, is starkly contrasted from the rugged indoor and nature backdrops he ventures into.

The film was shot with a DSLR camera, which is known for its high megapixel sensors and greater optical zoom—allowing them to take clear images even when the subject is moving. Its use of the Canon 5D Mark II elevates the sharpness of the landscape and the sharp details in close-up shots. This helps it highlight the surrealistic nature of its quiet explorations.

‘In the Mood for Love’ (2000) by Wong Kar-wai

Wong Kar-wai’s ‘In the Mood for Love’ is one of the most significant films to come out of Asia in the history of cinema, and is commonly lauded as one of the foremost monuments of cinematography. Steeped in memory, with atmospheric lighting that triggers a sense of longing, the film’s visuals mirror the internal journey that grows between its star-crossed lovers.

Like the ‘Lord of the Rings’, ‘In the Mood for Love’ was shot on film using cameras like the Arriflex 35 BL4 Camera and Arriflex 535 Camera. Many filmmakers use ARRI cameras since they’re designed to be compatible with film equipment commonly used, making them easily functional. Its image quality also provides an almost grain-like texture that adds a nostalgic feel — perfect for deeply resonant films like ‘In the Mood for Love’.

Today, filmmakers around the world ceaselessly nurture imagination and wonder. With many upcoming films like ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, cinema continues to astound us with limitless visual storytelling.