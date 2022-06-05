Top 10 Best Movies to Watch This Summer on Netflix

Memorial Day Weekend has arrived, signaling the unofficial beginning of summer. It’s time to break out the beach suits, fire up the grill, and bask in the sun. But, let’s face it, spending time outside may be tiresome at times.

There’s all that humidity and sweat, plus sunburn and insect bites are a nightmare to cope with. So why not celebrate the arrival of summer from the comfort of your own home?

On Netflix, there are ten summer movies that will make you sweat while keeping you cool indoors.

1. The Departed

Scorsese’s grandiose gangster film spends equal time portraying the fraudulent inner workings of the Boston Special Investigation Unit and its pro-crime counterpart, the Frank Costello-led Irish mafia, at times really amusing and at others horribly lethal.

The director’s debut gangster film, set in Boston, earned him his first Academy Award for Best Picture.

The gangster drama, a remake of the Hong Kong thriller Infernal Affairs, stars Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jack Nicholson and retains the optimal attributes of a classic Scorsese film: flair, morality, and grit.

2. A Nightmare on Elm Street

Of the three major slasher franchises—Halloween, Friday the 13th, and this—A Nightmare on Elm Street is undoubtedly the most comprehensive and polished of the original entries.

Wes Craven had a chance to see and be influenced by the gloomy Carpenter and the far more shameless and tawdry Cunningham in multiple F13 sequels, so this is no doubt a result of being the last to arrive.

What resulted from that brew was a killer with the indestructibility of Myers or Voorhees, but with a dash of Craven’s own bizarre sense of humor.

She’s Gotta Have It is a levelheaded exploration of a young black woman named Nola (Tracy Camilla Johns) trying to decide between her three male lovers, while also flirting with her apparent bisexuality, in order to, first and foremost, figure out what makes her happy, shot like a documentary.

4. Apocalypse Now Redux

Let’s mention Truffaut because his spirit is as important to a discussion of Francis Ford Coppola’s dreadful adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness as it does to a discussion of a war picture like Paths of Glory, and to thinking about war movies in general.

Perhaps, if we take Truffaut at his word, Apocalypse Now (and its enhanced version on Netflix with 49 more minutes of video) can’t help but advocate war just by recreating it as art.

5. Bonnie and Clyde

After the general public tired of the mundane, cloying dramas and comedies of the 1960s, but before the studios discovered the lucrative benefits of franchises like Jaws and Star Wars, which could pile sequel after sequel, rake in merchandise proceeds, and guarantee a steady stream of big money regardless of artistic merit, there was a brief period in American film history.

During that strange lull, studio bosses had no better notion than to throw money at great directors and hope for the best.

6. Baahubali: The Beginning

In Western terms, this Tollywood movie, which at the time of its premiere was the most expensive Indian film, is like a Marvel Studios-produced biblical epic with a dash of Hamlet and Step Up thrown in for good measure.

Shivudu, a superhuman adventurer who flees his rural life by ascending a skyscraper-sized waterfall, assists and romances a rebel fighter named Avanthika, and then partners up with her to rescue a kidnapped queen from a tyrannical monarch, is the protagonist of The Beginning.

The Beginning is 159 minutes of legendary excess, exploding with hyper-choreographed fight sequences and CG extravaganza (not to mention a couple of musical pieces with comparable bravura), leaning on the strong shoulders of its hero, the single-name actor Prabhas. Get psyched if you fall hard for it – this is only part one.

7. Fast Color

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror, Loki) plays Ruth, a homeless wanderer with unexplainable skills who returns to her family home after years of hiding from the cops in Julia Hart’s 2018 superhero thriller Fast Color.

Ruth tries to recover control of her skills and reunite with her little daughter Lila (Saniyya Sidney) after reuniting with her mother Bo (Lorraine Toussaint) and her young daughter Lila (Saniyya Sidney), both of whom have the same powers as her.

Fast Color, like 2016’s Midnight Special, is less of a “superhero” picture and more of an intimate family story set in a speculative environment.

8. Her

In the romantic science-fiction drama, Joaquin Phoenix plays Theodore Twombly, a recluse who falls in love with Samantha, an artificial intelligence operating system (Scarlett Johansson).

Spike Jonze’s cinematic tribute to the interlocking forces of love and technology, set in an unsettling future only half distant from our present, is a funny and emotional experience whose poignant clarity will linger with you long after it’s over.

9. Paddington

Paddington, released in 2014, is both amusing and earnest, as well as imaginative and surprising. Ben Whishaw plays a Peruvian bear cub looking for a new home who stows away on a lifeboat to London.

Paddington sets out in pursuit of the explorer who long ago visited his hometown and befriended his family while avoiding the numerous risks and traps of the great city, having been granted safe harbor by the generous Brown family.

10. Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth plays a scientist who conducts human experiments at a prison in Spiderhead. That means Hemsworth will be able to exercise some new muscles, as he has been cast in a major project that is not an action hero.

The Spiderhead trailer is terrifying, with Hemsworth’s scientist destroying life without flinching. The purpose of the penitentiary is to test new technology for controlling the brains of inmates, in order to see how obedient humans can be.