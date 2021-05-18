Tony Carrera’s interview with Manuel Louis Josha leads the crowd: The conversation was watched by 1.7 million viewers – News

In a note sent to SAPO Mag, TVI said Manuel Luís Goucha’s interview with Toni Carrera led audiences with an average of 1.7 million viewers accompanying them. “1.7 million hugs for Tony Carrera. Thank you for choosing TVI,” says Queluz de Baixo.

The interview was the most watched program on Monday, May 17th, with a score of 31.9% and an average audience rate of 17.9%.

“Dear Tony, thank you,” Manuel Lewis thanked Joshua at the start of the conversation. “Thank me, thank me (…)” “You were very special in this, so I am here with you,” the artist stressed.

“Does life make sense after losing a daughter?” The TVI presenter asked. “No, obviously not. I’m trying to understand that. But the answer to this question is very complex. I have two other children and they realize that the pain they talk about is when I have a letter like this and admit” awaiting answers “.

“Sarah was light, she was joy, she was my princess. Sarah was a special character and everyone who knew her knew this (…) Sarah was a very special character in my life, in the lives of the people who met her,” she pressed. “I have millions of memories with Sarah, and this makes me happy,” the artist said in an interview with TVI.