Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2: When Can We Expect It? Exactly What You’re Looking For!

Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2-Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukuyomi are featured in a Japanese television show called “Tonikaku Kawaii,” which translates as “Fly Me to the Moon,” which depicts the narrative of their romance. They first get married, and then they fall in love.

Nasa, a shy and intelligent young woman, is preparing to take an admissions exam at a well-known institution of higher learning. After he was involved in an automobile accident, his life takes an unexpected turn.

Tsukasa is summoned to save the situation. When he sees her, he forgets about the time and the place. In these remarks, he expresses his feelings for her to the fullest. She’ll do it if they get married first, which they will. As a result, he decides to drop out of school so that he may devote all of his time and attention to his romantic relationship.

Nasa made a promise to the woman of his dreams years ago, and time hasn’t changed his mind. When he reaches the age of eighteen, the two of them will continue on their journey.

Upon its initial debut, one of the most popular romantic anime series of recent years swiftly gained widespread recognition. If you haven’t seen the first season, you might be wondering when the second season will be broadcast. The following information is now publicly available.

Plot Summary for Season 2 of Tonikaku Kawaii

With a great deal of favorable feedback and a significant number of viewers, Tonikaku Kawaii’s first season was a huge success. The first season consists of 12 episodes that follow the lives of Tsusuka and Nao as they progress through their respective careers.

It concludes with a touching message on how their lives have changed since they first met in the closing episode of the first season, titled “Husband and Wife,” in which they were introduced.

Season 2 of Tonikaku Kawaii’s Cast Has Been Announced!

Aya Arisugawa

Nasa Yuzaki

Tsukasa Yuzaki, née Tsukuyomi

Charlotte

Aurora

Kaname Arisugawa

Chitose Kaginoji

Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 Premiere Date Has Been Set

The first season of Tonikaku Kawaii will air from October 3, 2020, through December 19, 2020, on Disney Channel. No official word has been released by Seven Arcs Studios, the show’s producer, regarding Season 2. An OVA (original video animation) has been announced for the anime series ‘Tonikaku Kawaii.’

Tonikaku Kawaii (Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You) anime series receives OVA in 2021 #トニカクカワイイ https://t.co/OXsefQsQmI pic.twitter.com/uhwpxNCy7E — MyAnimeList (@myanimelist) December 18, 2020

The release date of 2021 has been set for the film. As a result of this revelation, it is likely that the program will be renewed prior to the release of the OVA, indicating that it is just a matter of time before it happens. According to current projections, the second season of the anime series Tonikaku Kawaii’ will release at some point in 2022.

In Peroration

Whenever it came to conquering the hearts of the general public, Tonikaku Kawaii set a new record for speed.

Because of the release of the Tonkawa OVA, Season 2 will begin shortly after the premiere of Season 1. Season 2 is expected to be broadcast on Crunchyroll in the same way as season 1 was. If you prefer, you can read the manga at Viz straight away if you so like. This, along with the remaining volumes of the anime, is expected to be released in the near future, if not sooner.