Tondela coach accuses the Club Association of “disrespect”

Paco Estaran was furious at the fact that he only knew the day before that he would face Bacos de Ferreira on Tuesday.

Tondela coach Paco Estran defines it as a “disrespect” of the match schedule for the 34th and final round of the League, which was announced only on the eve of the Bacos de Ferreira reception.

“What cannot happen is that we know that we will play Tuesday, after planning our training to believe that the match will be on Wednesday. (…) There are aspects that we had to control that we could not control,” defended the coach of the Beira team in a video posted on the club’s page. .

Baku Istaran criticized the club league.

“It seems to me that it is disrespectful to football and professionals, regardless of whether they think that there is nothing at stake, because Backus [de Ferreira] You can no longer change your classification and we are already guaranteeing you permanence. “

“Often times, the future of many players depends on the details, one game more or less, another goal, so in this case, disrespect is not thinking about the important thing,” added Paco Istaran, who extended it. Criticizing the absence of the audience. “I can’t believe we can go see a movie as quietly as possible and fans can’t come, just a few, to see a match. It’s a normal time for everyone and I think we’re taking a long time,” he said. Added.