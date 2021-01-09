Tommy Lazorda was a celebrity. He was also a leader.

Tommy Lazorda was born on the first day of fall, which is very important in the game of baseball. Many years later he would make a lasting autumn mark, but on that day, in 1927, the Brooklyn Dodgers lost the double title. Lazorda, who hails from Norstown, Pa., Will grow up to be a left-handed pitcher for the team, but he will never win for them.

Like his predecessor Walter Allston as Los Angeles Dodgers manager, Lazorda only appeared briefly as a major league player. Allston did not win a battle; Lazorda did not succeed in a few starts. Nevertheless, they managed the team in an uninterrupted order from 1954 to 1996, merging all six of the owners ’championships before 2020.

“Their strength was the strength of the Dodgers: they knew the mini-league system, they knew how the players should be the main leagues, they understood the importance of the development of the scouts and the players – they knew it from the ground up,” Fred Clary, former Dodgers general manager, said Friday. “Their personalities were different, but their foundations were almost identical.”

Up to Lazorda Death at home on Thursday, 93, was a senior member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. As he always said, if there really is a Dodger blue paradise, he can look at the world and see his old team on top of it. When the Dodgers won the World Series last October, he was watching from a ballpark set in Arlington, Texas.